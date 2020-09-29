One unwanted Juventus man can stay at the club

Tuttosport via Calciomercato claims that Juve full-back, Mattia De Sciglio can stay at the club as he continues to struggle to find a new home.

The 27-year-old signed from Milan in 2017 and he has now become surplus to requirements.

He is one of the players that the club hope to sell in this transfer window and there have been links to other teams.

The report states that Roma, PSG and Barcelona have been linked with a move for him before now, but nothing has come from those speculations.

Chelsea is also interested in signing him if they can manage to get rid of Emerson Palmeri.

But at the moment, there are no concrete offers for him and the report claims that at the end if nothing happens, he will likely stay.

Juve has not been so active in terms of splashing the cash in this transfer window, but they are still actively looking to complete deals.

They want Federico Chiesa but will have to make some sales first before they can sign him.

It will be interesting to see if De Sciglio will find a new suitor that will be willing to pay and sign him.