Lois Openda finally opened his account for Juventus as his goal became one of the three that secured a Champions League victory over Bodo Glimt last night. The men in black and white worked tirelessly to achieve the result their supporters had been waiting for, and the win delivered their first European success of the season. Luciano Spalletti continues his efforts to guide the team towards greater stability and improved performances, although he faces a demanding period as the Bianconeri’s third manager of 2025. Juventus urgently need consistency, and Spalletti remains under pressure to deliver progress in both results and performances.

Openda repays Spalletti’s trust

Openda is among the club’s new arrivals, and Spalletti placed his confidence in the Belgian by naming him in the starting line-up for the match in Norway. The forward justified that decision by scoring one of the goals, demonstrating his willingness to contribute despite a challenging start to life in Turin. The match nevertheless proved far from straightforward, as Juventus were pushed to the brink of a draw before a late strike ensured all three points for the visitors. The result offered relief as well as optimism, with Openda’s breakthrough serving as a positive sign for the club at a time when consistency is urgently required. His efforts were an important step in reinforcing the attacking options available to Spalletti as he works to shape his preferred system.

Loic Openda (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Belgian reflects on a vital win

After the match, Openda spoke about his performance and the significance of the win. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he said, “I am happy with my first goal, but the key thing was the win. We did it together.” He added, “It was not easy because I was not scoring, but I am happy with the support of the club and my family. It was not easy, I know I am at one of the top teams and I know what I have to do, and today I think I proved it. I am ready for any opportunity I get to play. Today I got it, and I scored. I am happy because we brought home our first points in the Champions League.” His comments reflect both relief and determination as he looks to build on this important moment and cement his place in the team.