Vasilije Adzic’s inclusion in Juventus’s starting line-up for their match against Bodo Glimt came as an unexpected development, particularly given his status as one of the youngest members of the first team. The attacking midfielder has been earning praise for his performances in training, which appears to have encouraged Luciano Spalletti to hand him an opportunity. Spalletti deployed Adzic alongside Fabio Miretti in midfield, a pairing that brought speed and youthful energy to the side, although it also left Juventus lacking the experience usually required in such fixtures. While Adzic has already established himself as a regular for his national team, he faces intense competition at club level where several established players sit ahead of him in the pecking order.

A difficult evening for the youngster

With Juventus mindful of their need for stability in midfield, Adzic has not been given many chances this season. Spalletti nonetheless elected to gamble on him against Bodo Glimt, but the youngster struggled to make an impression. He was substituted at halftime after failing to influence proceedings, and his withdrawal coincided with a noticeably improved performance from the Bianconeri. Despite possessing clear potential, he currently appears to lack the physical strength required to compete effectively against more experienced and robust opponents. Matches of this intensity can be particularly challenging for developing players, and the contrast between his international exposure and the demands of Juventus’s midfield was evident on the night.

Media reaction to his performance

Several Italian media outlets reviewed Adzic’s showing, as reported by Il Bianconero, offering a notably critical assessment. They wrote, “The missed chance in the first half is a serious blemish. He hits with his knee when a stoppage would have been enough, it is not his night, he needs experience elsewhere. He is going to university without having attended high school.” The commentary reflects a broader view that while Adzic is an exciting prospect, further development is needed before he can consistently contribute at the highest level. Juventus remain aware of his promise, but this performance suggests that patience and additional experience will be essential to his progression.