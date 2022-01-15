Opinion: Three Udinese players that Juventus must look out for

Following a physically and mentally draining defeat in the Italian Super Cup, Juventus have less than 72 hours to recharge their batteries and shift their focus back to the main objective.

On Saturday, Max Allegri’s men will host their black and white counterparts Udinese as they continue to chase the leading pack.

The Old Lady is still hoping to snatch a top four finish, and thus, no more slipups are allowed with 17 rounds to go.

So let’s take a look at three Udinese players that Juventus must look out for tonight.

Bram Nuytinck (Center Back)

The experienced Dutchman is often overlooked, as his style isn’t exactly eye-pleasing, but his presence at the back has always been crucial for the Zebrette in the last few years.

The tough defender is the type of opponent that can frustrate Alvaro Morata for the majority of the match.

Let’s hope that the Spaniard tries to find a way around the Udinese captain.

Gerard Deulofeu (Second Striker)

The former Milan man isn’t the most consistent of players, but at the moment, he appears to be healthy and in fine form.

This season, he has already contributed with six Serie A goals and two assists, and at the Allianz Stadium, he’ll try to prove that he’s the type of players that belongs at a bigger club.

The Juventus defenders must be very careful whenever he has the ball at this feet, as his can easily slip past his opponents or earn fouls in dangerous areas.

Beto (Center Forward)

If Deulofeu has the skills, then Beto provides the muscles and the finishing touch.

The Brazilian has been one of the revelations of the Serie A season, and has already scored eight league goals in his first Italian campaign.

His victim list includes the likes of Milan, Lazio and most recently Atalanta, so he’ll be definitely eager on adding another high-profile entry to the his personal hit-list.