Paratici pushing to beat Juventus to their former midfielder

Fabio Paratici is working on taking Miralem Pjanic to Tottenham despite interest from Juventus.

The Bosnian left Juve for Barcelona in exchange for Arthur last summer, but he has struggled in Spain.

Barcelona’s financial problems have forced them to put some of their players up for sale or free transfer and he is one of them.

He has been tipped to return to Juventus where he enjoyed working with Massimiliano Allegri, but Todofichajes reports that Paratici is trying to lure him to London.

The new Tottenham director of football has already started working on some of his transfer targets for the club and Pjanic might become one of the high-profile names that join the north London side.

The report says Spurs are so advanced in the transfer that they just need to clarify some papers before it is done.

He could join them for free, but it adds that the midfielder isn’t so keen on a move to the English club.

They are still negotiating personal terms with him in their bid to convince him that moving to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side would be the best move for him.

Juventus wants midfielders and they are already negotiating the transfer of Manuel Locatelli.

Adding Pjanic to their squad could also help them return to the glory days faster.