Juventus are among the clubs closely monitoring Parma’s rising star Giovanni Leoni, as the highly rated teenager continues to earn widespread recognition for his performances. Regarded by many as a world-class prospect in the making, the 18-year-old defender has caught the attention of several elite clubs across Europe.

Leoni’s displays over recent months have firmly established him as one of the most exciting young talents in Italian football. Often described as a generational player, his rapid development has made him a key figure at Parma, and his potential has not gone unnoticed. Juventus are reportedly very keen to add him to their ranks, but they are far from the only club interested in securing his signature.

Parma Face Growing Pressure to Sell

Despite the growing interest, Parma are reluctant to part with their prized asset. The club are determined to keep Leoni for at least one more season in order to continue his development within their system. However, with growing pressure from top European sides, their stance is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.

Leoni himself is said to be relaxed about the situation. He is focused on preparing for the upcoming season and has not allowed transfer speculation to distract him. Nevertheless, it is understood that if Parma were to agree terms with another club, he would be open to making the move.

Liverpool was recently reported to have submitted a bid of 35 million euros in an attempt to get ahead of other suitors, but the proposal was turned down.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Juventus Must Meet High Valuation

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Parma rejected Liverpool’s offer because they are holding out for a fee of 40 million euros. The club have made it clear that only a significant bid will be enough to secure the young defender’s services. This stance also serves as a message to Juventus, who must now consider whether they are willing to meet the asking price.

While Leoni’s talent is not in question, some observers have noted that the fee being demanded is substantial for a player of his age and limited first-team experience. Juventus will need to assess whether the investment aligns with their current strategy, especially as they balance the need for immediate success with their long-term vision.