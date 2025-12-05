Juventus have suffered a significant setback with the loss of Dusan Vlahovic for the next few months, and the Serbian striker’s injury represents a major blow to their attacking options. Fortunately, the club had anticipated the risk of such an event and acted in advance by bringing in Jonathan David during the summer. Lois Openda is another player capable of leading the line, and he was also added to the squad in the most recent transfer window. These preparations reflect the Old Lady’s determination to ensure that the team possess the necessary depth to compete for victories and trophies.

David Steps Into a Crucial Role

The forthcoming match against Napoli marks a defining moment for David, whose opportunity to silence his critics has now arrived. He is expected to shoulder the primary responsibility for scoring goals when Juventus travel to the Maradona Stadium this weekend. This is a demanding venue and the atmosphere is famously intense, which means that every player in black and white must deliver their best performance if the Bianconeri are to preserve their current form. The match will be far from straightforward and may not unfold as some supporters anticipate, yet there remains cautious optimism that Juventus can rise to the occasion.

The team’s recent development has placed considerable emphasis on cohesion and resilience. Without Vlahovic, the forward line must adapt quickly, and David’s integration becomes even more critical. The pressure will be substantial, yet it presents an opportunity for the Canadian forward to demonstrate his value in one of the toughest fixtures of the season.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Pavan Assesses the Challenges Ahead

Commenting on the encounter, Massimo Pavan recognises the difficulty of the task but believes David may deliver an unexpected performance. As reported by Tuttojuve, he said, “Juventus will go to Naples with a struggling defense, Napoli will welcome them with a struggling midfield. I do not know who could be better placed… Napoli currently has a superior squad compared to Juventus, they have spent a lot, in fact their liquidity index is not in good shape. It is a shame about Vlahovic, but David could surprise us…”