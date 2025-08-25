Juventus’ opening goal against Parma, scored by Jonathan David, sparked controversy as Lloyd Kelly appeared to be involved from an offside position. Typically, such an occurrence would prompt the referee or VAR to disallow the goal, yet in this instance, it was allowed to stand.

Despite the debate, Juventus went on to secure a 2-0 victory in their first league match of the season, with both goals assisted by Kenan Yildiz. The Turkiye international demonstrated the same creative form he had shown at the end of the previous campaign, delivering precise passes to both scorers and playing a key role in the win.

Offside Debate and VAR

Post-match discussions have focused on Kelly’s position and whether it should have resulted in the David goal being disallowed. While the debate gained traction among fans and pundits, its relevance has diminished, as the match concluded with Juventus officially claiming the three points.

Luca Marelli, a respected analyst, addressed the controversy in Il Bianconero, clarifying that Kelly was in a legal position during the passage of play. He stated: “Just to remove any doubt. Kelly’s position, on the play preceding the goal, was legal.” Marelli’s assessment confirms that the goal was correctly awarded and that the decision aligns with the rules of the game.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Victory to Build On

While debates about offside will always generate discussion, they do not alter the outcome of the match. Juventus’ 2-0 win provides a positive start to the season, highlighting the effectiveness of Yildiz’s creativity and the finishing of their forwards. For the club, the focus now shifts to building momentum and maintaining performance levels in upcoming fixtures.

Ultimately, the controversy over Kelly’s position will not change the result, and Juventus can take confidence from a strong opening performance that earned them maximum points on the board.