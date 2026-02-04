Despite an inconsistent start to the season, Juventus are still competing for three trophies and remains firmly in contention across all competitions. The Bianconeri have shown a clear upturn in form since Luciano Spalletti was appointed as manager, with his influence becoming increasingly evident in recent performances.

Juventus view Spalletti as the figure capable of restoring consistent success, and the players appear fully committed to his ideas. That belief has translated into improved displays on the pitch, resulting in a strong run of results over the past few weeks. The team are now delivering solid performances in every match, a notable contrast to the uncertainty that characterised their earlier campaign.

A Clear Shift in Momentum

Juventus continue to make progress on multiple fronts. They are competing in the Champions League playoffs, advancing in the Coppa Italia, and remain in the race for the Scudetto. Before Spalletti’s appointment, consistency was a major issue, and there were doubts about the team’s ability to find form in the short term. Those concerns have since eased, as Juventus now appear confident, organised, and increasingly cohesive.

This resurgence has not gone unnoticed. Pundit Riccardi Trevisani has closely followed their progress and highlighted the visible change in mentality and atmosphere within the squad.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Belief Growing Within the Squad

Speaking about Juventus’ transformation, Trevisani said, according to Tuttojuve: “The players are having fun, McKennie said it, Bremer said it, everyone is saying it in turn. Juve hasn’t played with this spirit, this fun, and this team in years.

“It took a while. People said Spalletti wasn’t capable of making an impact, and after just a quarter of an hour, it was difficult to make an impact. Today, he’s making an impact. Today, Juve is looking great. They’re a team fighting to reach the top four, fighting to reach the Champions League round of 16, and also fighting for the Coppa Italia, in a league where everyone is missing out on some objective: Roma the Coppa Italia, Napoli the Champions League, Milan everything they had outside of the league. Juve are in every competition, and that’s something I wouldn’t underestimate.”

Juventus’ renewed competitiveness across all fronts underlines the scale of their improvement and reinforces growing optimism around the club’s direction.