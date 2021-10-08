Real Madrid makes Juventus star an alternative to Mbappe

Real Madrid is looking to sign a top attacker in the next summer transfer window and Federico Chiesa is now one of their targets.

The Spaniards have Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe at the top of their list of targets, but both strikers would be tough to sign.

Todofichajes says they are now on the lookout for alternatives and one of them is Chiesa.

Los Blancos has watched as the attacker has shone for both Juventus and the Italian national team and they think he has the profile to become their next top star.

The report says Juve has plans to complete his transfer from Fiorentina in the summer, but he could leave them immediately.

The Bianconeri don’t want to sell their top star, but they value him at around 70m euros, which would see them make a good profit from the 50m euros we expect them to pay La Viola to make his transfer permanent.

As they struggle financially, they could cash in on him, especially if Madrid offers more money than their valuation of the attacker.

Chiesa is emerging as a star under Max Allegri, having originally started this season poorly, and we expect him to continue to impress for the Bianconeri as this season progresses.