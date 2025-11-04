Dani Ceballos continues to face limited playing time at Real Madrid, a situation that has attracted strong interest from Juventus and several other European clubs eager to secure his signature. The Spanish midfielder is widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted players in his position, and many believe he deserves more opportunities to showcase his ability on the pitch.

Despite the lack of minutes, Real Madrid remains reluctant to part ways with him. The club values Ceballos not only for his quality but also for the role he plays within the dressing room. His professionalism, experience and understanding of the club’s culture have made him a respected figure among teammates, even if he is not a regular starter.

Juventus’s continued pursuit of Ceballos

Juventus has maintained its interest in signing Ceballos as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the midfield. The Italian giants have been closely monitoring his situation, viewing the January transfer window as an ideal opportunity to make a move. Their management believes Ceballos could bring creativity and composure to their midfield, qualities that align perfectly with the playing style new manager Luciano Spalletti is trying to instil.

However, their pursuit has once again been met with disappointment. As reported by Tuttojuve, Real Madrid have blocked Ceballos’s potential departure, insisting that he remains an important member of their squad. Manager Xabi Alonso reportedly considers him a vital dressing-room presence and has made it clear that he does not wish to see the midfielder leave in January.

Real Madrid’s stance and Ceballos’s future

The Spanish side’s firm position has dealt Juventus another setback in their transfer plans. Real Madrid views Ceballos as a reliable squad option, particularly given the club’s ambitions across multiple competitions this season. Alonso’s refusal to approve an exit highlights the trust he places in Ceballos’s professionalism and the balance he brings to the team dynamic.

Although Juventus remain keen and could revisit the situation in future transfer windows, Ceballos is expected to stay in Madrid for now. His commitment to the club and willingness to contribute, even with limited minutes, underline his character.