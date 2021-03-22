Report – Agnelli confronted Pirlo after Benevento loss

Andrea Agnelli clashed with Andrea Pirlo after Juventus’ 1-0 loss to Benevento yesterday.

La Stampa via Football Italia says tension was high in the camp of the Bianconeri after yet another defeat to a team that they should roll over without too much bother..

Benevento took four points from Juve this season, the first newly promoted team to be unbeaten against the champions since Sampdoria 8 years ago.

That result didn’t sit well with the club’s fans and leadership and the report claims that there was a lot of anger and bitterness after the final whistle.

It adds that there was a lot of shouting and insults coming from their dressing room at the end of the game.

Although the club has continued to publicly back Pirlo as their manager, the report insists that there was a confrontation between him and patron, Agnelli.

This latest development shows that the Bianconeri are in a crisis whether or not they openly admit it.

For a team that has been so used to winning, this must be the toughest season of their lives.

They still have the Italian Cup final to play against Atalanta and it would probably be best for them to plan for that now.

The next transfer window offers them the chance to make bold decisions and they need to do so to avoid another poor campaign next year.