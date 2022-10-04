Since making the switch to Chelsea, Christian Pulisic hasn’t truly been enjoying his football, despite earning some silverware.

The American has struggled for form and playing time despite the recurring changes in the Blues’ technical staff.

Perhaps the 24-year-old is hopeful of gaining a regular spot under the guidance of new manager Graham Potter, but one would imagine that his best bet to revive his career would be sealing a switch away from the Stamford Bridge.

While Juventus have been keeping tabs on the situation, Calciomercato explains why Milan might have the advantage in the race.

This Wednesday, the Rossoneri will take on Chelsea in a major Champions League tilt. The two clubs could take the opportunity to discuss some potential transfers while their directors sit on the same table in West London.

As the source explains, the Premier League giants are avid admirers of Rafael Leao, and are willing to come forward with an enticing offer which could include players in exchange.

Therefore, the report claims that Pulisic could prove to be a direct replacement for the Portuguese superstar.

Despite his recent struggles, the American undoubtedly possesses a huge talent. But after spending several seasons as a benchwarmer, one would wonder if he still has the right mindset and morale to immediately hit the ground running.

No one can blame Juventus for keeping the winger on their radar, but perhaps there might be more suitable options come next summer.