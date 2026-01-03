Augusto Owusu is regarded as one of the standout players in the Juventus Next Gen squad, but he is now being linked with a possible move away from the club. The 20-year-old has continued to develop steadily and has been hoping for an opportunity to break into the Bianconeri first team.

However, that pathway has become increasingly difficult in recent weeks. The senior side has been dealing with instability, and there has been little willingness to introduce young players during this period. As a result, Owusu has found it challenging to attract the attention of the first team coaching staff.

Limited Opportunities in Turin

Juventus is currently focused on stabilising its campaign and finishing the season strongly. To achieve that, the club has prioritised experienced and established players, which has reduced opportunities for academy prospects. For Owusu, this situation has effectively blocked a clear route to senior football in the short term.

Despite his progress at Next Gen level, the lack of immediate first-team exposure has raised questions about his future. A temporary or permanent move away from Turin could provide him with the competitive minutes needed to accelerate his development.

Reggiana Leads the Chase

Several Serie B clubs have been monitoring Owusu’s situation closely. According to Tuttojuve, Reggiana has emerged as the most serious contender for his signature. The club has a prior connection with the player, as he was previously a scholar there before moving to Juventus.

Reggiana is reportedly keen to bring him back and has put together a plan designed to offer him regular senior football more quickly than he would receive at Juventus. That proposal could prove attractive, particularly given his current lack of opportunities at top level.

While a move away may make sense for Owusu at this stage of his career, Juventus will retain control over the final decision. The Bianconeri must weigh the benefits of retaining a promising talent against the value of allowing him to gain experience elsewhere.