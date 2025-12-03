Luciano Spalletti is now working closely with Lois Openda and Jonathan David following the injury to Dusan Vlahovic, who is expected to be sidelined for several months. The Serbian has served as the key striker for the Bianconeri this season and has delivered outstanding performances, making his absence a significant setback. Although Openda and David were signed in the last transfer window to provide strong alternatives, both players have so far struggled to match the influence of DV9. With Vlahovic unavailable, the responsibility now shifts to them, and Spalletti is determined to guide both forwards in a way that allows them to maximise their talents.

Spalletti’s Approach to the Striker Partnership

Spalletti is recognised for his ability to identify and utilise the individual strengths of his players, and he will attempt to bring the best out of both Openda and David in the coming matches. This will be crucial for Juventus, who are working tirelessly to ensure that the team continues to function at the highest possible level despite the loss of their leading striker. The men in black and white understand that success across the next series of fixtures may depend on how effectively the two attackers can support each other and adapt to their expanded roles. Their capacity to do so could determine whether Juventus maintain its competitive momentum.

Lois Openda (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

How Openda and David Complement Each Other

Spalletti has offered detailed insight into how the two forwards complement one another. Speaking via Calciomercato, he explained, “David and Openda are two central strikers. If you talk to them, they’ll tell you that their best moments are in that spot. One is technically excellent, while David, when he comes forward, knows how to move the ball well and can put it in with controlled rotation, and he moves very well in the box. When the team forces the opponents to defend deep, he gives his best there. He knows how to handle difficult balls… He has a physical impact thanks to his build and strength, while Openda is better at attacking deep; he needs that. They balance each other out and can play together, one comes and one goes: we’re pleased that they’re in good condition; in this period they’ve shown they can deliver results.”

His remarks reflect optimism and confidence that both players can rise to the challenge and contribute meaningfully during Vlahovic’s absence.