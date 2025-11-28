Alessio Tacchinardi has shared his thoughts on the impact made by Kenan Yildiz after the attacker came off the bench in Juventus’ match against Bodo Glimt. The Turkiye international was the catalyst for a much-needed revival from the Bianconeri at a moment when it appeared they were set to drop points yet again.

Yildiz’s Influence and Recent Struggles

Juventus possess several talented players within their squad, yet the men in black and white have not consistently reached the level expected of them. Yildiz is among the most gifted individuals at the club, although he has endured a difficult few months despite ending the previous campaign strongly and beginning the current season in promising fashion.

The attacker has been entrusted with significant responsibility, and when he experiences a dip in form, it becomes evident to both teammates and supporters, often affecting the overall performance of the side. In recent weeks, he has been unable to make the necessary impact, which led to him being named on the bench for the match against Bodo Glimt.

Nevertheless, once he entered the pitch, he proved to be a major challenge for the Norwegian side and played an important role in Juventus securing the victory. His dynamism and directness provided the spark that the team had been missing for much of the encounter.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tacchinardi’s Assessment

As reported by Calciomercato, Tacchinardi offered a measured evaluation of Yildiz’s performance, stating, “Yildiz was a phenomenon , but he can’t always play like that. Luckily, Bodo left him one on one, but that doesn’t happen in Italy; they mark him with three players. With Bodo, thank goodness they let him do the damage. He did it all by himself.”

Tacchinardi’s comments show the reality that the space afforded to Yildiz in Norway may not be replicated in Serie A, where defensive setups are typically more restrictive. Even so, his display demonstrated the talent he possesses and the difference he can make when conditions fall in his favour.