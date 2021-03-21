“The complicated moments will always be there” Inzaghi backs Pirlo

After leading his team to a win against Juventus today, Filippo Inzaghi has backed Andrea Pirlo to deliver at Juventus.

Both former players remain friends and their teams are struggling at opposite ends of the league table this season.

Juve has had a tough time defending the league title that they have won for 9 consecutive seasons already.

They are 10 points behind Inter Milan after today’s result.

With just 11 games to go, winning this title will take some capitulation from Inter.

Benevento has just gotten promoted and they are a team that Juve should beat easily.

But they have taken 4 points off the Bianconeri over two games in the league this season.

It obviously delighted Inzaghi to have won the match, but he has sympathy for Pirlo and says their job is such that when results aren’t coming, they come under fire.

He insisted that Pirlo is still an excellent manager and terrible spells like that of Juve happen in football.

He said via Calciomercato: “Pirlo is a great friend and an excellent coach. The complicated moments will always be there, there have been even now for me. Two games lost and they say I don’t understand anything, it’s our role.”