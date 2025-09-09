Juventus is undergoing another summer of change, and we expect several players to leave during this transfer window.

They have already sold some stars, and in the final week of the window, they will make further sales collectively.

The men in black and white aim to maintain their standard and have been one of the best clubs in Italian football for decades, which is why tickets for all Serie A matches involving the Bianconeri are highly sought after.

However, they built that reputation by winning trophies, something they have failed to do over the last few campaigns.

The last time they won the Scudetto was in 2020, and their fans want the wait to end this season, but that will be easier said than done.

Juve sees this season as an important one, but their success will depend on how they sell and buy players to strengthen the team.

They have a manager who needs players suited to his system, and the players below need to be replaced.

Douglas Luiz

Although he failed in the one season he was on the books of Juventus, Luiz has to be replaced in the squad because Juve’s midfield lacks depth and quality without him.

His departure does not mean they do not need a new midfielder; rather, it gives them a chance to sign a better player as his replacement.

Timothy Weah

Surprisingly, Weah struggled under Tudor because many expected him to be the ideal right-wing back for the manager’s system.

However, he has now moved to Marseille, and the team must sign a new wing-back to support João Mário, which will keep Andrea Cambiaso on the left or free him to take on another role further up the pitch.

Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic remains a Juve player, but he is only occupying space because he is no longer part of the project and is too expensive to be a backup striker.

If Randal Kolo Muani returns, he will replace the Serbian in the team, and Juve needs to find a new home for Vlahovic because having four strikers in the squad could be problematic for the coach.

Nicolas Gonzalez

Gonzalez has been fortunate not to face the same criticism as the other players who joined Juventus around the same time, even though he has been equally poor.

The Argentinian needs to leave, and we hope a deal can be reached with Atletico Madrid, who have shown interest in his services.

He has not been good enough under the last two managers, and Juve needs to sign a replacement who will make a positive contribution to the team.

Nicolo Savona

Last season was Savona’s first campaign as a professional after Thiago Motta unexpectedly handed him a debut for Juventus.

The Bianconeri promoted him from their Next Gen team, and he went on to feature in 28 league matches as well as appearing in the Champions League, Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cup and Club World Cup.

He has now been sold to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, and the team will miss the dependable defender who can operate across the back three, so they must find a replacement as soon as possible before this transfer window closes.

Lloyd Kelly

Kelly has been linked with a return to the Premier League in this transfer window, and Juve must begin to search for a replacement for the Englishman.

He has been a reliable performer since arriving in January on an initial loan deal from Newcastle United, and he will be missed if he completes a move to the EPL.

Crystal Palace have been linked with him, and they are expected to make an approach once Liverpool finalise the signing of Marc Guehi, so Juve should start their search for an alternative now, otherwise they risk being left short of defensive options.

Fabio Miretti

Miretti returns after an excellent loan spell at Genoa, and he is another player who will be important to Juventus this season.

However, he is currently injured and will miss some matches, leaving a significant gap in midfield following the departure of Douglas Luiz.

Although Miretti impressed at Genoa last season, he requires another loan spell as he may struggle for playing time at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve, therefore, needs to bring in a replacement to keep their midfield fully stocked, allowing Miretti to go out on loan and gain further experience.

By the 2026/2027 season, he should be a more mature player and better prepared to contribute effectively to the team.

Tiago Djalo

Djalo may not have been a key figure for Juve, but he took part in pre-season preparations and could have been useful had he remained.

Juve needs to replace him to preserve squad depth. Lessons from last season highlight the importance of having sufficient options, given the number of long-term defensive injuries the team endured.

Recruiting another defender to take Djalo’s place will ensure the side in black and white is not left vulnerable to another injury crisis.