Juventus entered the summer transfer window prepared to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic, making considerable efforts to secure a deal for his departure. The Serbian striker remains a central figure within the squad, yet his contractual situation continues to cast a shadow over his future. With his current deal approaching expiry and no agreement in place for an extension, the club faces a difficult decision regarding whether to retain or sell him.

The Bianconeri have made it clear they would prefer Vlahovic to commit to a new contract, ensuring his long-term presence at the Allianz Stadium. However, the striker has so far resisted the idea of extending his stay. For the club, this presents a strategic dilemma, as allowing a valuable asset to run down his contract without securing either a renewal or a transfer fee could prove costly.

Form and Influence in the Current Season

Despite the uncertainty, Vlahovic has made an impressive start to the campaign. His form under Igor Tudor has been strong, with his performances reminding supporters of his quality and importance to the team. These displays have sparked renewed calls among fans for him to sign a fresh deal, as his goals and contributions continue to influence results positively.

The turnaround in perception has been notable. While Juventus had initially considered his sale the pragmatic choice if no agreement was reached, his resurgence is causing some within the club to reconsider. A forward of his calibre, capable of producing match-winning moments, is difficult to replace, and this season he has begun to justify renewed faith.

Criticism from Observers

Nevertheless, not all assessments of Vlahovic have been positive. As quoted by Tuttojuve, Antonio Di Gennaro offered a more critical view of the striker’s development in recent years. He remarked: “Vlahovic? I don’t think he’s bad, but in recent years, he’s deteriorated technically. He needs to get his mind right because he’s also had attitudes that I didn’t like. Is it normal for someone who earns €12 million a year to score 20-25 goals a year, or not?”

Such comments highlight the tension between expectation and reality for a forward of Vlahovic’s standing. While he has shown flashes of brilliance this season, questions remain about consistency, mentality, and whether he can deliver the level of output demanded by his salary and reputation.

For now, Juventus must balance short-term reliance on his goals with the long-term challenge of securing clarity over his future. Whether through a new contract or a potential transfer, the situation surrounding Vlahovic will continue to shape discussions around the club’s strategy this season.