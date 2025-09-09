Juventus have entered the new Serie A season in a position of relative stability compared to many of its rivals. While several leading Italian clubs opted to make managerial changes over the summer, the Bianconeri retained the coach who took charge in March. At first glance, this may seem a minor detail, yet in a league where continuity often proves decisive, it represents a significant advantage.

The club has endured turbulence in recent campaigns, cycling through three different managers in just two seasons. This instability has hindered consistency on the pitch despite the presence of high-quality players within the squad. By maintaining the same leadership this term, Juventus have provided a foundation on which to build cohesion and develop momentum. In contrast, the likes of Inter Milan, Atalanta, Lazio and AC Milan have each embarked on new managerial projects, facing the challenge of adaptation during the early weeks of the competition.

Stability and Squad Development

The summer transfer window also offered Juventus the chance to reshape its squad in a constructive manner. Several players deemed surplus to requirements were moved on, while reinforcements were added to strengthen depth and balance. This pragmatic approach has contributed to a smoother start to the season, with encouraging results already achieved.

Such stability, combined with carefully managed recruitment, has instilled optimism among supporters and commentators alike. The early signs suggest Juventus are positioned to mount a serious challenge both domestically and in Europe.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Optimism from Observers

Confidence in the team’s prospects has been echoed by figures familiar with the club. As quoted by Tuttojuve, pundit Ezio Morina expressed faith in the campaign ahead, stating: “The Bianconeri can do well. I’m optimistic. With Bremer back and some players like Koopmeiners still needing to recover, with Vlahovic, we can do well. I also have faith in Tudor because he knows the environment well. Let’s believe in him. It would be crucial to get the full haul, also for morale reasons. We’ll have the advantage of playing at home.”

Such words underline the belief that Juventus are better equipped this season than in recent years. With an experienced core of players and a settled managerial structure, the Bianconeri look capable of producing consistent performances. The expectation within the club and among supporters is that this term could bring the stability and results that have eluded them in the recent past.