“They are strong, but we are ready,” Torino striker says they are ready to face Juventus

March 29, 2021 - 12:51 pm

Antonio Sanabria says Torino is ready for Juventus ahead of both teams meeting in Serie A after the international break.

Juve’s poor season means they have to win their remaining games if they want to finish this campaign within the top two.

The Bianconeri ended their time before the international break with a surprising 1-0 loss to Benevento and they have to get back to form when they face their city rivals at the weekend.

This has also been a tough campaign for Torino, who are struggling with a relegation battle on their hands.

A team like theirs should be easy to beat for Juventus, but after losing to Benevento and dropping points to the likes of Verona, the Bianconeri would underrate Torino at their peril.

Sanabria, who just joined them in the last transfer window, admits that Juve is a strong team, but he backs his side to get something from the match.

“Juventus are a great team. It wouldn’t be right to highlight the characteristics of the individuals. They are strong, but we are ready,” Sanabria told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia.

“We have to play a great game to try to bring home a good result, which we need a lot.

“This long break is doing us well because we have the opportunity to work hard and prepare for the derby in the best possible way.”

