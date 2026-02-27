Lloyd Kelly was controversially sent off against Galatasaray after landing on the ankle of Barış Alper Yılmaz while contesting an aerial challenge.

Kelly had already been booked and appeared to be exercising caution, with no apparent intention to injure Yılmaz. The referee initially issued a second yellow card, but after reviewing the incident on VAR, he rescinded that decision and upgraded it to a straight red card.

VAR Intervention Sparks Debate

The dismissal dealt a significant blow to Juventus, yet the Bianconeri responded with determination. Despite being reduced to ten men, they fought back, forcing extra time after scoring twice while at a numerical disadvantage. Their resilience was commendable, but the extra workload eventually took its toll. In the final stages of extra time, the impact of playing with ten men became evident as they were ultimately undone.

The decision to award a direct red card has been widely debated since the match, generating discussion across European football. Many observers questioned whether the challenge warranted such severe punishment, particularly given the circumstances and the initial decision to issue only a second yellow card.

Lloyd Kelly (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

UEFA Clarifies the Decision

UEFA has now provided an explanation for the referee’s action and the intervention from VAR. They stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “The Juventus player, number 6, using his studs, made heavy, unfair contact with the opponent’s left ankle, clearly endangering his safety.”

The governing body’s clarification aims to address the controversy by emphasising player safety and the nature of the contact involved.

Kelly will serve his suspension in the next campaign should the Old Lady qualify for the competition. The incident is likely to remain a talking point, particularly given its influence on a pivotal European fixture.