Juventus and Victor Osimhen share a mutual admiration, but they cannot tie the knot before the summer of 2027 due to an unusual clause.

The Nigerian is a long-time target of the Bianconeri. The club’s former Director of Football Cristiano Giuntoli, who was the one who brought the player to Italy, had plotted to reunite with his old Napoli pupil in Turin, but he was given his marching orders before making a concrete attempt.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old remains a popular figure at Continassa, especially with Luciano Spalletti now in charge.

Juventus want Victor Osimhen and vice versa

On Wednesday evening, Osimhen expressed his gratitude towards his former Napoli head coach by refusing to celebrate the extra-time goal that restored Galatasaray’s lead over Juventus on aggregate, and paved the way for their qualification to the Champions League Round of 16.

The Lagos native had clashed heads with Federico Gatti during the contest, and even confronted one another at one point in a heated altercation. But the duo hugged it out at the final whistle, suggesting that the striker is a well-respected figure in the Juventus locker room.

Zhegrova, Gatti, Osimhen and Perin (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the back-and-forth ‘flirting’ between Juventus and Osimhen is no coincidence, as the club would like to sign the bomber, and the feeling is reciprocal.

However, an unconventional clause inserted in the player’s contract will prevent a summer.

Napoli inserted an anti-Italy clause in Osimhen’s contract

As Albanese reveals, when Napoli agreed to sell Osimhen to Galatasaray on a permanent basis last summer, they insisted on adding an ‘anti-Serie A’ clause.

The contract states that if the Turkish giants were to sell the centre-forward to an Italian club in 2026, they would have to pay Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club a €70 million penalty.

The figure will decrease to €50 million by the start of 2027, and the clause will finally expire on June 30, 2027, making Galatasaray free to sell the player to any club.

Therefore, Juventus will have to delay their plans until the summer of 2027, as an earlier deal remains unrealistic.