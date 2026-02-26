After scoring a crucial goal against Juventus, Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen didn’t display any signs of joy or excitement.

The Turkish champions entered the second leg of the Champions League play-off round with a three-goal advantage, having beaten the Bianconeri by five goals to two at home last week.

Nevertheless, Luciano Spalletti’s men rallied from behind, scoring three unanswered goals to equalise the score on aggregate and force extra time.

The exhausted Italians had been playing with a man down due to Lloyd Kelly’s controversial dismissal early in the second half.

Therefore, Galatasaray were eventually able to pounce on their numerical advantage, retaking the lead on aggregate thanks to Osimhen.

In the final minutes of extra time, Baris Yilmaz killed all remaining hopes of a comeback by adding another goal for the Istanbul-based giants.

But while the Turkish international vividly celebrated his goal, the Nigerian had hardly shown a hint of a smile after beating Mattia Perin.

Why Victor Osimhen didn’t celebrate his goal against Juventus

Osimhen later revealed the two reasons behind his curious reaction, citing his great respect and gratitude towards Spalletti, who coached him at Napoli, in addition to Galatasaray’s weak display at the Allianz Stadium.

“Why didn’t I celebrate? I didn’t need to,” said the Nigerian international in his post-match interview with Prime Video via IlBianconero.

“First of all, I respect Spalletti, whom I admire and who played an important role in my career. Secondly, we played poorly against our 10-man opponent. I’m not someone who hides his emotions.”

Osimhen enjoyed the apex of his Napoli stint under Luciano Spalletti

Osimhen was a Napoli player between 2020 and 2024, and his most successful campaign was undoubtedly the 2022/23 season, when he spearheaded the club’s charge towards a historic Scudetto title.

Nevertheless, the striker’s time in Naples disintegrated following Spalletti’s departure in 2023. A catastrophic 2023/24 campaign, on a sporting and PR levels, prompted his departure to Galatasaray in September 2024.