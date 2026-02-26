Juventus have announced that Carlo Pinsoglio will remain at the club for another season after signing a new contract.

The goalkeeper is a youth product of the club who was promoted to the first team in 2010, but spent seven years away on loan at various clubs in the lower divisions, including the likes of Pescara, Modena, Livorno, and Vicenza, before rejoining the Bianconeri in 2017.

Since then, the Moncalieri native has been serving as a third-choice goalkeeper, training with Gianluigi Buffon and Wojciech Szczesny in the past, and currently acting as an understudy for Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin.

Carlo Pinsoglio signs a new contract

While some reports claimed that Pinsoglio is considering retirement at the end of the season, these rumours were put to bed on Thursday, with the club announcing the renewal of the 35-year-old’s contract.

“Carlo Pinsoglio has extended his contract with Juventus until June 30, 2027,” read the statement published on the club’s official website.

“The bond between Pinso and our Club is unbreakable, starting years ago in the youth team, then being cemented with his return to the Bianconeri in 2017.

“Returning to the present, Carlo isn’t just a goalkeeper ready to give his all whenever called upon; he’s the life and soul of the locker room. He perfectly embodies the ‘Juve style’. “Pinsoglio has become a true role model for his teammates thanks to his positive leadership, his inexhaustible energy, and, above all, his clear example of dedication and commitment. We’re glad to know that his charisma will continue to be a constant in every training session and every match.