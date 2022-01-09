Video – Juventus pull one back to make it 3-2 against Roma

This game is starting to turn into a bit of a classic but unfortunately, Juventus are still behind.
But they have given themselves a chance now thanks to a goal from Manuel Locatelli.
It was a nicely worked goal from down the right-hand side and Locatelli was there with his head to make it 3-2.
The game is definitely back on and there is every reason to feel confident that Juve will get at least level.
Morata with the skill and cross 🔥
Locatelli with the finish 💥
Comeback on for Juventus 👀 pic.twitter.com/cFcaUroAu3
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 9, 2022
Locatelli GOAL #RomaJuvepic.twitter.com/Xv2aSMLI0o
— Juve Canal (@juve_canal) January 9, 2022
