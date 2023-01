Following the club’s latest defeat at the hands of Monza, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri adopted a very different tone, suggesting that his team must now work to avoid relegation.

For his part, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti was left baffled by the coach’s comments. He believes that Max must avoid such talk and leave the legal crisis to the club’s lawyers. He should instead focus on improving his team’s display – which was dreadful on Sunday, to say the least.