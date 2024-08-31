Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa share a long history as teammates, having both come through the ranks at Fiorentina before reuniting at Juventus.

The Serbian striker joined Juve after Chiesa had already made a similar move, and the two became close friends, often attending events together off the field.

However, they have been separated once again, as Chiesa completed a move to Liverpool this week.

While DV9 is considered an important player for Juve, the Bianconeri asked Chiesa to leave without offering him a new contract.

Chiesa will now continue his professional career at Liverpool in the Premier League, a transfer that is likely to affect Vlahovic the most among the Juve squad.

Following the confirmation of Chiesa’s move to the Premier League, the Serbian striker sent an open letter to his former teammate and friend.

He wrote, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Over these years, you were much more than a teammate.

“We shared so many things inside and outside the dressing room. You are a special friend and person, and I wish you the best. Good luck, Fenix.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa’s departure will hurt Vlahovic, but we are sure they will maintain their off-field friendship beyond this summer.

For now, we need Vlahovic to focus on scoring the goals that we need to end this season successfully.