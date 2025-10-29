Luciano Spalletti is set to take charge of Juventus, and respected football executive Walter Sabatini has publicly supported the idea of his appointment. The former Napoli and Italy manager is widely regarded as one of the finest tacticians of his generation and is admired for his ability to build cohesive, attacking teams capable of achieving sustained success.

Spalletti’s most notable triumph came in 2023, when he guided Napoli to the Serie A title after an extraordinary campaign that saw his side dominate the league. His team played with flair, confidence, and tactical precision, earning widespread praise for both style and consistency. That title run cemented his reputation as one of Italy’s most accomplished coaches of the modern era.

Spalletti’s Reputation and Recent Challenges

After his historic success with Napoli, Spalletti decided to leave the club on a high note before taking charge of the Italian national team. However, his spell with Italy did not produce the desired results, and his tenure has been described as a challenging period in his managerial career. Despite that, Juventus view him as the ideal figure to oversee their rebuild, believing his experience and leadership can restore the club to the top of Italian football.

The Bianconeri are determined to appoint a manager who can stabilise performances and reignite belief among both players and supporters. Spalletti’s proven record in Serie A and his ability to command respect in the dressing room make him a strong candidate to lead the next phase of Juventus’ project.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Sabatini’s Endorsement

Speaking via Tuttojuve, Walter Sabatini offered glowing praise for Spalletti’s qualities and expressed confidence that he could succeed in Turin.

“Spalletti is the perfect genius to revive Juventus.

“At Roma, it took me just a week to understand that he had the team under control. He can do the same at Juve. The national team is an open wound for Spalletti. He lived every day at Coverciano with patriotic spirit and now he’s suffering physically from that experience. Juventus could be his morphine: the perfect cure to get back to feeling alive in football.”

Sabatini’s words underline the belief that Spalletti’s passion, intelligence, and emotional connection to the game could make him the ideal choice for Juventus. Once appointed, he would be tasked with the challenge of restoring the club’s dominance in both domestic and European competitions, fully aware that expectations in Turin remain among the highest in world football.