Weston McKennie will miss Juventus’ upcoming match against Atalanta due to suspension, leaving the club with the task of finding a suitable replacement for one of their most important players. His absence comes at a crucial stage of the season, where every match carries significant weight in the race for a top-four finish.

The American has been a consistent presence in the starting lineup whenever available, underlining his importance to the team. Luciano Spalletti’s trust in him has been evident, which is reflected in the club’s decision to offer him a new long-term deal to extend his stay in Turin.

Key Absence for Juventus

McKennie’s absence will be felt, particularly given the importance of the fixture against Atalanta. His energy, versatility and reliability have made him a key component in Juventus’ midfield structure this season.

However, situations like this require tactical adjustments, and the responsibility now falls on Spalletti to identify the right solution. According to Tuttojuve, either Fabio Miretti or Teun Koopmeiners is expected to come into the team as his replacement.

Opportunity for Squad Depth

Both Miretti and Koopmeiners are currently behind McKennie in the pecking order, but this match presents them with an opportunity to contribute at a decisive moment in the campaign. Squad depth will play an important role as Juventus aims to maintain consistency in results.

With both teams competing for Champions League qualification, the match carries added significance. Juventus cannot afford to drop points and must approach the game with focus and determination.

Securing a positive result in Bergamo will be essential if they are to strengthen their position in the standings. Every player selected will need to perform at a high level to ensure the team continues its push towards a top-four finish.