Italy has failed to qualify for the World Cup for a third consecutive time, and it is not what anyone wanted to see.

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The Azzurri were champions of the world twenty years ago, and they will not be able to compete for a third consecutive tournament.

It is a terrible reflection on Italian football, especially because Serie A is considered one of the world’s top leagues.

Decline and Responsibility

Juventus has traditionally supplied many players to the Italian national team over the years, and several members of the squad that won the 2006 World Cup were Juventus players.

The Old Lady remains one of the top teams in the world and has continued to fight for Champions League football, even though this is not considered one of their strongest periods as a football club.

The men at the Allianz Stadium had several players representing the Azzurri in this failed qualification campaign, and it is not a good reflection on the Turin club.

Initially, other fans in Italy were pleased that the national team no longer relied heavily on players from Juventus to win matches and competitions.

However, since Juve began struggling and the Bianconeri could not contribute enough players to the national team, the Azzurri have also struggled.

Rebuilding the Identity

Juve is a proud football club, and it is important to note that they have often taken pride in seeing several members of their squad represent the national team.

Italy’s failure once again shows that Juve is struggling as an institution, and it is not only the FIGC that requires an overhaul.

The Bianconeri also need to rethink their strategy, especially their reliance on foreign players and the lack of promotion for youth team players.

Italy has some fine talents, but clubs rarely show enough faith in young Italians progressing through the ranks, and Juve is one of those teams.

The Bianconeri must now begin to develop more Italian talent and provide greater opportunities to the top young players emerging at the club.

The men at the Allianz Stadium must improve significantly when it comes to developing local talent, and the club has to be deliberate in addressing that issue if it wants to resolve the problem.

Juve already has a core of Italian talent and a thriving youth system, but many of the standout players in their Under 19 and Next Gen teams appear to be foreign.

They must find ways to rely more on Italian talent and recruit the best from across the country, so they can develop top players and once again become a leading supplier of talent for the Italian national team.