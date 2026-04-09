It hasn’t been the season Juventus would have wanted, but there’s still a big chance to achieve their main objective of qualifying for the Champions League, and the upcoming fixtures give them the perfect opportunity to do so.

Juventus are currently fifth in Serie A and have been knocked out of all cup competitions. If they fail to qualify for the Champions League, then it will be a very poor season for them.

There’s still hope that they can finish in the top four as they are one point from Como, who are one position above them.

This weekend will be pivotal for The Old Lady. They take on an Atalanta side who are in seventh and just four points behind them. Atalanta have made their stadium a very tough place to visit this season, winning nine of their 16 games at home, losing just twice. Juventus have been slightly inconsistent away from home in Serie A this campaign, but recent form, which sees them undefeated in their last five games, sees them slim favourites.

Wins are always crucial, but it feels monumental for Juventus this weekend due to the fact that they can beat a team just below them, whilst one of their direct rivals faces the toughest fixture of the weekend.

Fourth-placed Como face league leaders Inter. With Inter favourites to dispatch Como, a win for Juventus wouldn’t just secure three vital points and create a crucial gap between themselves and the chasing pack below them, it would also see them move above Como and sit in the Champions League spots.

The Serie A club were in Europe’s biggest competition this season, but only made it to the knockout play-offs, where they lost to Galatasaray, which did not go down well with the fan base.

They want to make sure they are battling with the elite, and missing out on Champions League football would be a massive blow for a club of Juve’s size, both financially and for their reputation.

Playing in the Europa League next season is something everyone at the club will be desperate to avoid. While their recent five-game unbeaten run shows they are making progress, they now need to turn those steady performances into regular wins to ensure they secure a top-four finish.

According to new betting sites, the odds for Juventus to finish in the top four of Serie A are currently 6/4, giving them a 40% chance of qualifying for the Champions League. If rivals like Como were to drop points while Juventus won this weekend, no doubt that probability would increase significantly.

After this weekend, there are only six games left, and Juventus only have to play one team above them in this run, whilst some of their rivals will be facing each other.

If they can head into this favourable run with a win, it would give them a huge mentality and morale boost, and add plenty of pressure on the rivals above them.