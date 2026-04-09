Juventus and Luciano Spalletti have reportedly put pen to paper, extending their collaboration until the summer of 2028.

The 67-year-old arrived in Turin in late October as a replacement for Igor Tudor, who paid the price for the club’s woeful start to the season.

Although the Bianconeri have been enduring ups and downs under the Certaldo native, the latter has managed to convince the fanbase and the management, as the players have been making noticeable improvements on the collective and individual levels.

Juventus & Luciano Spalletti extend their contract until 2028

While the news has been in the air for weeks, if not months, several sources in the Italian media revealed on Thursday morning that Juventus and Spalletti have already signed a new contract.

This includes La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), who believes that the experienced head coach has extended his expiring deal until June 2028, with a significant pay rise.

Spalletti is expected to earn €5 million per year, which could rise to €6 million after adding bonuses, making him the best-paid manager in Serie A behind Napoli’s Antonio Conte, and almost on par with Milan’s Max Allegri.

Moreover, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) expects the official announcement to arrive over the next 24 hours, most likely on Friday.

What’s next for Juventus after Spalletti’s renewal

The Turin-based newspaper also revealed the outline of the club’s project ahead of the upcoming summer transfer campaign.

Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini have vowed to strengthen Spalletti’s squad with around six new additions.

The aim is to recruit well-established players with experience on the big stage, an aspect that the squad currently lacks.

The management would also like to create duels between two players for every starting role, prompting healthy competition.

If Juventus manage to qualify for the Champions League, they should be able to make significant investments. Otherwise, they might have to focus on poaching free agents, at least those with affordable wages.