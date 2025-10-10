Over the last few matches, Juventus’ defence has struggled to remain solid against opposition, prompting concern among supporters. Despite not losing any of these fixtures, there has been considerable pessimism surrounding their recent performances. The men in black and white remain unbeaten in all competitions this season, yet a decline in clean sheets has created the perception that the team is underperforming.

In the game against Villarreal, for example, fans anticipated a victory only for Renato Veiga to score a late header against his former club, salvaging a draw. Juventus’ defensive fragility is a legitimate concern, yet it is important for supporters to contextualise the issue. The world’s top clubs succeed because they maintain an effective balance between attack and defence, and achieving this equilibrium requires patience and careful management. Juventus is not yet at that level, but head coach Igor Tudor is actively working to elevate the team’s overall performance and consistency.

Tudor recognises that more is expected from his players and is focused on continuous improvement. However, emphasising defensive rigidity at the expense of the team’s attacking strengths could be counterproductive. Under Max Allegri, Juventus placed excessive emphasis on defensive organisation, which often stifled attacking creativity. During that period, Dusan Vlahovic was frequently isolated up front, forced to fend for himself as teammates failed to support him in building offensive opportunities. This approach contributed to one of the less effective periods in the club’s recent history, a scenario that must not be repeated.

While it is clear that Tudor must strengthen the defensive unit, it is equally important to maintain the team’s attacking momentum. Juventus possesses some of the finest players in Europe, and the squad’s offensive capabilities should not be compromised. Matches such as the Villarreal game illustrate the potential for domination; had the team been more clinical and converted opportunities earlier, the result could have been more decisive despite Veiga’s late equaliser.

Going forward, Juventus must shift its focus from excessive concern over defensive lapses to optimising its attacking output. Beginning games with intensity, scoring early, and quickly establishing a lead can relieve pressure on the defence and allow the team to dictate matches. With many fixtures still to play, the priority should be maintaining attacking fluidity while gradually enhancing defensive cohesion. Tudor’s challenge is to balance these aspects, ensuring Juventus becomes a more complete and dominant side across all competitions.