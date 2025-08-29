Nicolo Savona has officially completed his move from Juventus to Nottingham Forest, with the transfer providing the Bianconeri with significant capital gains. The deal marks the end of a chapter for the defender at his boyhood club and the beginning of a new challenge in the Premier League.

Having progressed through the Juventus ranks, Savona made his senior debut last season under Thiago Motta. His performances impressed both the coaching staff and supporters, as he quickly established himself as a reliable presence and one of the players deemed untouchable within the squad. Juventus had considered keeping him in order to develop him into a future cornerstone of the team. However, circumstances have now led to his sale, and the young defender will continue his career in England.

A Difficult Goodbye

Although Savona would have been happy to remain in Turin, he accepted the decision once the club agreed terms for his transfer. The player has become a familiar and admired figure among supporters, making his departure particularly emotional. He expressed his gratitude and affection for Juventus as he reflected on his journey with the club.

Speaking via Calciomercato, Savona said: “Juventus will always be my home. Nottingham Forest? I’m happy and ready for this new adventure. Juve? I’m certainly sorry and I have to thank Juventus, all the staff, my teammates and the fans because for me Juventus will always be home. Premier League? I’m ready and determined. Unfortunately, I haven’t heard from any of my Italian teammates who are there. A message to the Juve fans? Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything.”

Nicolo Savona (Getty Images)

Looking Ahead To The Premier League

The transfer represents an important step in Savona’s career, giving him the opportunity to test himself in one of the most competitive leagues in world football. His determination to succeed was evident in his comments, and Nottingham Forest will hope to benefit from both his defensive qualities and his ambition to grow further.

For Juventus, the sale brings financial gain while also reflecting the realities of balancing player development with market opportunities. For Savona, it is the start of a new adventure that could accelerate his progress and potentially pave the way for a return to the Bianconeri in the future.