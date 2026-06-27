Brazil vs Japan | Round of 32 | Monday, 29 June 2026 | 17:00 BST | NRG Stadium, Houston

Watch live in the UK on BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

Brazil and Japan meet in Houston in the World Cup 2026 knockout stage, with a quarter-final place the prize. For Brazil, five-time world champions and Group C winners, this is the minimum expected return on a squad assembled to go deep in this tournament. For Japan, who finished second in Group F and have now reached the Round of 32 at multiple recent tournaments, it represents another chance to show that Asian football can compete with the game’s biggest names in the latter stages of a World Cup. There is no second chance from here.

Verdict

Brazil are expected to win this World Cup 2026 R32 tie, with Vinicius Junior in devastating form and a squad depth that Japan cannot match across 90 minutes. Brazil to win and over 2.5 goals looks the most compelling angle, with the 4/6 on a straight Brazil win representing a fair reflection of the gap between these sides at this stage of the tournament.

Brazil vs Japan Match Preview

Brazil arrive at NRG Stadium as the tournament’s most decorated nation, having qualified automatically from CONMEBOL and won Group C with back-to-back 3-0 victories over Haiti and Scotland following an opening draw with Morocco. Under Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil have been pragmatic in structure but lethal on the counter, with Vinicius Junior scoring four goals in the group stage and Matheus Cunha adding three more. This is a side that has the tools to dismantle most opponents in the knockout rounds when at full tilt.

Japan’s campaign in Group F was more measured. Hajime Moriyasu’s side drew 2-2 with the Netherlands, beat Tunisia 4-0, then held Sweden to a 1-1 draw to secure second place and set up this meeting in Houston. Japan’s squad is experienced at this level, with players spread across European leagues, and their 4-0 demolition of Tunisia showed their capacity for clinical finishing when space opens up. The question is whether Japan can find that space against a Brazil defence anchored by Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The World Cup 2026 R32 Brazil vs Japan predictions largely favour Brazil, but Japan are not without a route to an upset. Their pressing game can be effective against sides that try to build from the back, and Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo provide a genuine threat in transition. If Brazil are complacent in the first half, Japan are capable of making them pay.

Team Form

Brazil last five results:

Scotland (A): Won 3-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Haiti (H): Won 3-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Morocco (H): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Egypt (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Panama (H): Won 6-2 (Friendly)

Brazil’s group-stage form tells a clear story of a side that found its rhythm after a challenging opener. The 1-1 draw with Morocco, who are a well-organised and physical side, showed Brazil can be disrupted, but successive 3-0 wins underlined their quality in front of goal. Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha have been the key contributors, and that front line carries genuine knockout-stage danger.

Japan last five results:

Sweden (H): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Tunisia (A): Won 4-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Netherlands (A): Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Iceland (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

England (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Japan’s form coming into this tournament was impressive, including a friendly win over England. The group stage showed two contrasting faces: they were unable to beat the Netherlands or Sweden, but dismantled Tunisia with real authority. The five scorers across the group stage, including Ayase Ueda and Daichi Kamada with two goals each, confirm Japan are not simply here to defend.

Brazil vs Japan Head-to-Head

These two sides have met 14 times in total, and Brazil have dominated the historical record. The most significant recent result came at the 2025 Kirin Cup, when Japan beat Brazil 3-2, a result that will give Moriyasu’s squad confidence heading into this fixture. However, in World Cup competition, the only previous meeting ended in a 1-4 Brazil win at the 2006 tournament in Germany, when Japan posed little threat in the knockout format.

Looking at the last five meetings from the head-to-head record, Brazil won 1-0 in June 2022, Japan won 3-2 in October 2025, Brazil won 3-1 in November 2017, Brazil won 4-0 in October 2014, and the 2013 Confederations Cup ended 3-0 to Brazil. Four of those five results favoured Brazil, and the most recent competitive encounter confirmed Brazil’s superiority in a tournament context.

Japan’s 3-2 victory in the Kirin Cup is a genuine data point, but friendly results in Japan carry limited weight when placed against Brazil’s tournament pedigree. The World Cup 2026 R32 Brazil vs Japan head-to-head history points decisively toward a Brazil progression.

Team News

Brazil’s squad is in strong health heading into this fixture. Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Neymar and Matheus Cunha are all available, giving Ancelotti an embarrassment of attacking options. Marquinhos leads the defensive line with Bremer and Gabriel Magalhaes providing cover, while Alisson is expected to retain the goalkeeping berth. The depth across all positions means Brazil can rotate without any significant drop in quality.

Japan come into this match without any major disruptions reported. Moriyasu has used a settled core throughout the group stage, with Wataru Endo providing the defensive midfield anchor and Kamada operating in a more advanced role behind the forwards. Ayase Ueda, the Feyenoord striker with 16 international goals, leads Japan’s attacking line and will be the focal point for any counter-attacking moves against Brazil’s defence.

Japan’s defensive unit includes Kō Itakura and Takehiro Tomiyasu, both of whom play for Ajax and bring European club-level experience to a back line that will face significant pressure from the Brazil forwards. The experience of Yūto Nagatomo at 39 adds veteran composure to the squad, though Japan’s main challenge will be limiting Vinicius Junior’s impact on the left channel.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo Luiz, Marquinhos (c), Gabriel Magalhaes, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Matheus Cunha

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zion Suzuki; Yukinari Sugawara, Kō Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Wataru Endo (c), Ao Tanaka, Daichi Kamada; Junya Ito, Ayase Ueda, Takefusa Kubo

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel in this fixture is Vinicius Junior against Japan’s right-sided defensive unit. The Brazil forward has scored four goals in the group stage and is operating in peak form, using his pace and directness to exploit any space in behind. Japan’s setup under Moriyasu typically presses high and shifts compactly, but Vinicius Junior’s ability to receive the ball in wide areas and cut inside creates problems that compact defensive lines struggle to contain. If Ancelotti’s side can isolate Vinicius Junior in one-on-one situations early, Japan will be forced into foul-conceding situations in dangerous areas, which may prove decisive over 90 minutes.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Brazil to Win @ 4/6

Brazil have won the World Cup five times and are the superior side across every department. With Vinicius Junior at four goals in this tournament and Japan’s defence having faced only Tunisia, the Netherlands and Sweden in the group stage, Brazil have the quality to control this match. The 4/6 on a Brazil win is the most straightforward World Cup 2026 R32 Brazil vs Japan best bet on the card.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 11/10

Brazil have scored seven goals in three group games, and Japan managed four in a single match against Tunisia. Both sides carry genuine offensive threat, and Japan are unlikely to set up purely to defend given the quality of their attacking options. The over 2.5 goals line at 11/10 reflects a match where Brazil are expected to score multiple times and Japan have the ability to find the net in reply.

Scorer Market: Vinicius Junior Anytime Scorer

Vinicius Junior leads Brazil’s World Cup 2026 scoring charts with four goals. He has been involved in both the clinical finishing and the creative play that has driven Brazil’s group-stage performances, and a knockout fixture against Japan is unlikely to reduce his influence. He is the standout pick from the scorer markets for this tie.

World Cup 2026 R32 Brazil vs Japan Score Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Japan

Brazil are expected to take control without Japan folding entirely. Moriyasu’s side have shown throughout this tournament that they can score, and a consolation in a 3-1 defeat would not be out of keeping with their recent displays against stronger opposition.

Odds Across Operators

The following prices are the best available from leading operators as of the most recent snapshot.

Brazil Win – 4/6

Draw – 11/4

Japan Win – 9/2

Over 2.5 Goals – 11/10

Under 2.5 Goals – 5/6

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Brazil vs Japan kicks off at 17:00 BST on Monday, 29 June 2026 at NRG Stadium in Houston. UK viewers can watch live on BBC iPlayer or ITVX, both of which are streaming this World Cup 2026 knockout stage fixture without a subscription.

How to Bet

If you want to back any of the World Cup 2026 R32 Brazil vs Japan picks outlined above, here is a straightforward process for placing a bet with a leading operator.

Register for an account with a licensed and regulated betting operator. Complete the identity verification process as required. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football section and locate the World Cup 2026 markets. Find the Brazil vs Japan Round of 32 fixture. Select your chosen market and confirm the odds match those you intend to back. Enter your stake and review your bet slip before confirming. Keep a record of your bets and set a clear budget before you start.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should be approached as entertainment, not as a source of income. Set a budget before you place any bet and stick to it. If you feel that gambling is becoming a problem, free and confidential support is available from the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org, and the BeGambleAware service at www.begambleaware.org. Never chase losses, and take regular breaks from betting activity.