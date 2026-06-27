Fixture: South Africa vs. Canada | Round: Round of 32 | Date: Sunday, 28 June 2026 | Kick-off: 12:00 local (19:00 BST) | Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (Inglewood), USA | TV (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

This Round of 32 tie at SoFi Stadium represents a landmark moment for both nations. South Africa are appearing in a World Cup knockout match for the first time in their history, having previously exited at the group stage in each of their three prior appearances. Canada, competing on home soil as co-hosts, are equally making their debut in the knockout bracket, building on a group stage that already delivered the programme’s most dramatic result, a 6-0 hammering of Qatar. Whoever advances will set a new benchmark for their nation’s standing in world football.

Verdict

Canada are expected to advance in this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 contest, with Jonathan David’s lethal form in front of goal giving Jesse Marsch’s side a clear edge over a resolute but limited South Africa attack. At 4/6 for a Canada win, the price reflects genuine superiority in attacking firepower, and the goals market points toward over 2.0 at 4/6 given both sides’ willingness to commit forward.

South Africa vs. Canada Match Preview

South Africa’s World Cup 2026 knockout stage appearance is the product of a gritty, organised group campaign. Manager M. Ntseki’s side recovered from a 2-0 defeat to Mexico to draw with Czech Republic and then beat South Korea 1-0 in their decisive final group match. Their defensive compactness has been the foundation, and Ronwen Williams in goal has been consistently dependable. Yet the attacking output has been modest, with Teboho Mokoena and Thapelo Maseko sharing the scoring at this tournament.

Canada, by contrast, arrive with a combination of high-end European talent and the emotional boost of playing in front of a largely sympathetic crowd on home soil. The 6-0 win over Qatar flattered the scoreline in terms of opponent quality, but Jonathan David’s tournament hat-trick demonstrated that Canada can hurt anyone at their best. A narrow 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in the final group game is the more measured indicator of where Canada sit against serious opposition.

The contest is likely to hinge on whether South Africa can suppress Canada’s wide threats and limit the delivery into David. Bafana Bafana will look to be compact, transition quickly, and make the most of any set-piece opportunity. Canada will seek to dictate possession, stretch the defensive line with Alphonso Davies’s pace on the left, and create the volume of chances their quality demands.

Team Form

South Africa – Last 5 Matches

South Korea (H) – Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Czech Republic (A) – Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Mexico (A) – Lost 0-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Jamaica (N) – Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Nicaragua (H) – Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

South Africa’s World Cup group run told a story of resilience under pressure. The loss to Mexico exposed a predictable attacking pattern, but they reorganised effectively and held Czech Republic before finding a winning goal against South Korea to seal their place in the last 32. Three of their last five results across all competitions have ended with a single-goal margin, underlining the fine lines Ntseki’s side operate on.

Canada – Last 5 Matches

Switzerland (A) – Lost 1-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Qatar (H) – Won 6-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (H) – Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Republic of Ireland (H) – Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Uzbekistan (H) – Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Canada’s group stage showed both their ceiling and their floor. The 6-0 scoreline against Qatar reads spectacularly, but it came against the weakest side at the tournament. The draw with Bosnia and the defeat to Switzerland are the more instructive results, suggesting Canada are a strong side capable of inconsistency against organised defences. Their attacking depth, however, remains a cut above anything South Africa can match in this fixture.

South Africa vs. Canada Head-to-Head

These sides have met only once in their entire international history: a friendly in November 2007 that South Africa won 2-0. There is no meaningful pattern to draw from a single result nearly two decades old, and this World Cup knockout tie is essentially uncharted territory for both programmes. What the historical record does confirm is that South Africa have never lost to Canada in a competitive or non-competitive fixture, though the weight of current squad quality makes that a slim comfort in Los Angeles.

Team News

South Africa head into this fixture with a settled squad drawn heavily from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, who supply eight players each to Ntseki’s group. Lyle Foster of Burnley leads the forward line and brings the most significant club-level experience in the attacking third. Oswin Appollis has been direct and dangerous from wide areas throughout the tournament. The squad appears fully available with no significant suspension concerns heading into the knockout phase.

Canada arrive with their most important players fit and available. Alphonso Davies, the Bayern Munich left back who serves as captain and the figurehead of this entire generation, is expected to start and drive forward. Jonathan David, now at Juventus, has been in exceptional form during this World Cup campaign, scoring three times in the group stage. Cyle Larin, with two goals at this tournament, offers experienced support through the middle. Canada’s squad depth across midfield, with Stephen Eustaquio and Ismael Kone providing engine-room presence, ensures J. Marsch has options if the game requires adjustment.

Predicted Lineups

South Africa (4-3-3): Williams; Mudau, Sibisi, Okon, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole, Mbatha; Appollis, Makgopa, Foster

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Canada (4-2-3-1): St. Clair; Johnston (c), Cornelius, Bombito, Davies; Eustaquio, Kone; Buchanan, J. David, Shaffelburg; Larin

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Alphonso Davies and South Africa’s right flank is the duel most likely to decide this tie. Davies carries 15 international goals from 58 caps for Canada and is among the quickest attacking full-backs in world football. Khuliso Mudau, who has 32 caps for South Africa and operates in that right defensive corridor, will need to stay disciplined and resist being drawn too high. If Davies gets in behind Mudau consistently, Canada’s wider supply into Jonathan David becomes far harder for South Africa to contain. South Africa’s best outcome is keeping Davies peripheral, crowding his preferred inside runs and forcing Canada to build more slowly through the centre.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Canada to Win @ 4/6

Canada’s attacking quality, headlined by Jonathan David’s three World Cup goals, makes them clear favourites to advance. South Africa have been defensively organised throughout the group stage but have not faced a forward line of this calibre. The best available price of 4/6 reflects Canada’s superiority without being prohibitive for a knockout match.

Goals Market: Over 2.0 Goals @ 4/6

Canada’s 6-0 group win over Qatar inflates their goals-for total, but their attacking output has been consistent across multiple matches. South Africa scored in two of their three group games, and their attacking players, particularly Foster and Appollis, are capable of testing Dayne St. Clair. The best price of 4/6 on over 2.0 is reasonable given both sides’ tendencies.

Scorer Market: Jonathan David Anytime

David has scored three times at this World Cup and holds the record as Canada’s all-time men’s top scorer with 39 international goals from 77 caps. His movement in behind a defensive line and his composure in front of goal make him the most likely player to find the net in this fixture. He is the standout option in the scorer markets for this Round of 32 tie.

Under 2.5 Goals as Alternative @ 5/4

If South Africa deploy a deep defensive block and limit Canada’s space, the match could stay tight. South Africa’s last five competitive results include multiple clean sheets and low-scoring affairs. The 5/4 available on under 2.5 goals carries appeal for those who expect Ntseki’s side to frustrate rather than engage openly.

Odds Across Operators

Current best available prices for this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixture are sourced from leading operators.

Outcome Best Price South Africa Win 9/2 Draw 11/4 Canada Win 4/6

Canada are the clear favourites with leading operators at 4/6. South Africa are a significant 9/2 to cause an upset, reflecting the gap in squad quality. The draw at 11/4 acknowledges that knockout football can produce tight, cautious encounters where extra time becomes a possibility.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

South Africa vs. Canada kicks off at 19:00 BST on Sunday, 28 June 2026. UK viewers can watch live on BBC iPlayer or ITVX, both of which are streaming the World Cup 2026 fixture free of charge. No subscription is required for either platform.

How to Bet

For those looking to back a selection from this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 preview, here is how to place a bet responsibly with any licensed operator.

Open an account with a licensed and regulated bookmaker. Complete identity verification as required. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate South Africa vs. Canada in the Round of 32 fixtures. Select your preferred market and confirm your selection. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Submit the bet and keep your receipt or booking reference.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should be kept as entertainment, and no bet is ever a certainty. Set a budget before you place any wager and never chase losses. If gambling is affecting your finances, relationships, or wellbeing, support is available. Contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or visit GamCare for free, confidential support and counselling. You can also use tools provided by your operator, including deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion, to help keep gambling in check.