AC Milan emerges as a suitor for unwanted Juventus man

Reports have tipped Aaron Ramsey to leave Juventus this summer and he could end up at another Serie A club.

The Welshman has struggled since he joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer in 2019.

He remains highly rated at the club, but injuries have ensured that the Bianconeri don’t enjoy his talents as much as they should.

The midfielder would now struggle for a place in the team when they eventually add Manuel Locatelli to their squad.

He has been linked with a return to the Premier League, but there is hardly a top club in that competition that wants to sign him.

Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Calciomercato says that AC Milan is now considering a move for him.

The report claims that the Rossoneri are keen to add a new creative midfielder to their squad after securing a return to the Champions League and Ramsey is one of their options.

They are prepared to pay half of his current wages to take him on loan for the upcoming season.

This proposal might get a positive response from Juventus as he is one of their highest earners and they are keen to do whatever they can to reduce their wage bill.