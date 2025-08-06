Al Hilal have surged ahead of Juventus in the pursuit of Darwin Núñez, as the striker edges closer to a move away from Liverpool.

Juventus had been monitoring the Uruguayan forward in recent weeks, viewing him as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic. With Vlahovic expected to leave the Bianconeri during the current transfer window, despite being under contract until the summer of 2026, the club has been exploring viable alternatives to lead their attack.

Núñez had emerged as a leading candidate, with Liverpool reportedly placing him on the market following a challenging spell under their current manager. The Premier League side is believed to be open to his departure in order to generate funds to pursue Alexander Isak, who has been identified as a top target and could command a record fee.

Al Hilal Take Control of Transfer Race

Liverpool were reportedly willing to negotiate with any club interested in securing Núñez’s services, and Juventus had hoped to capitalise on this opportunity. However, the Bianconeri have encountered difficulties in offloading Vlahovic, which has hindered their ability to finance a move for the former Benfica striker.

According to Tuttojuve, Al Hilal has now reached a full agreement with Liverpool for the transfer of Núñez. The Saudi Arabian side is currently negotiating personal terms with the player, and all indications suggest that a deal is progressing swiftly.

Juventus Unable to Match Saudi Spending Power

Núñez is widely regarded as a top-level striker, and his signing would have significantly strengthened Juventus’ attacking options. Nonetheless, competing with the financial resources of Saudi Arabian clubs remains a major challenge for European sides, particularly when immediate funds are not available due to unresolved outgoing transfers.

Although Juventus had the ambition to secure a deal for Núñez, the reality of the situation may force them to look elsewhere as Al Hilal close in on the highly sought-after forward.