Juventus have held a strong interest in Sofyan Amrabat for quite some time, and this summer may present a real opportunity to bring the midfielder back to Serie A. Amrabat, currently part of the Fenerbahce squad, remains highly regarded in Italy due to his earlier performances with Fiorentina. His time in Serie A demonstrated his ability to compete at a high level, and Juventus have reportedly been monitoring his situation closely.

Juventus Looking to Offload Luiz

Douglas Luiz has not settled in Serie A as hoped, and Juventus are now considering options to reshape their midfield. The Brazilian has been the subject of discussions with several clubs, with Juventus actively seeking a move that would allow them to make changes in that area of the pitch. Luiz is believed to prefer a return to the Premier League, where he previously delivered strong performances. However, a move to a club like Fenerbahce, under the leadership of José Mourinho, could still hold significant appeal.

With Juventus aiming to reinforce their midfield with more effective and reliable options, Amrabat has re-emerged as a key target. His familiarity with Italian football, combined with his physical presence and tactical discipline, positions him as an ideal candidate to strengthen the squad. Juventus are known to value his experience and ability to contribute immediately.

Swap Deal Gaining Momentum

As cited by Il Bianconero, a potential swap deal is now being discussed between Juventus and Fenerbahce. The idea would see Amrabat move to Turin, with Luiz heading in the opposite direction. Juventus are reportedly open to this arrangement, recognising that Amrabat could offer more consistency in the centre of the pitch compared to Luiz, who has struggled to adapt since his arrival in Italy.

While Amrabat would bring valuable experience and proven quality, there is some consideration within the club about investing in a younger profile for long-term development. Nonetheless, the proposed exchange is viewed as a practical solution that could benefit both clubs and allow Juventus to reinforce their squad with a more dependable option in midfield.