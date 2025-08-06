Kenan Yildiz continues to attract significant attention for his development at Juventus, with some now tipping him to win the Ballon d’Or in the future. Since joining the Italian side from Bayern Munich’s youth system in 2022, the young attacker has made an impressive rise through the ranks, establishing himself as one of the brightest talents in the squad.

Yildiz made his first-team debut not long after his arrival, and the Bianconeri moved quickly to promote him once he began proving his potential. His early performances signalled that he could be a valuable asset, and he has since begun fulfilling that promise. Juventus are now reaping the rewards of their investment in the Turkish international, who is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in their setup.

Yildiz Impresses Under Tudor’s Guidance

Towards the end of last season, Yildiz displayed remarkable consistency and was particularly impressive at the Club World Cup. Under the guidance of manager Igor Tudor, the young forward appeared to reach new levels of performance, showing maturity beyond his years. Tudor has remained at the helm, and Juventus are optimistic that Yildiz will continue to flourish under his leadership.

The club sees Yildiz as a player who can take them to the next level. His composure on the ball, intelligent positioning and attacking instincts make him a standout option in the final third. Juventus supporters and staff alike are hopeful that he will deliver even more value during the upcoming campaign.

Early Recognition of Elite Potential

The talent and promise shown by Yildiz have not gone unnoticed by those who helped shape his early footballing journey. As cited by Calciomercato, Detelef Staude, the scout who first recognised his potential, believes the attacker has what it takes to become the best player in the world.

“The beautiful thing about football, in my opinion, is that it’s a team sport. A player can only achieve results as a team. But yes, I think Kenan is capable of winning the Ballon d’Or,” said Staude.

Yildiz’s rapid progression and consistent development make such predictions more than just hopeful optimism. He is already becoming a central figure at Juventus, and if his trajectory continues, the idea of him lifting the Ballon d’Or one day may not be far-fetched.