Video – Nicola Amoruso tips Juventus to display strong character in the final stretch

May 14, 2023 - 12:00 pm

In an interview with the official Serie A YouTube channel, former Juventus striker Nicola Amoruso backs his former club to display its unique character in the closing chapter of the campaign.

The retired striker spent three seasons in Turin between 1996 and 1999 and he’s the brother-in-law of Bianconeri icon Alessandro Del Piero.

The Italian also tips Dusan Vlahovic to showcase his unquestionable talent at the club while acknowledging the difficulty of stepping up in competition following the Serbian’s switch from Fiorentina to Juventus.

