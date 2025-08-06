Former Juventus midfielder Beniamino Vignola has commented on the current state of the squad and shared his thoughts on the type of player the team is still missing.

This summer, Juventus have embarked on a significant rebuild, aiming to reshape their squad and bring in key signings to elevate their performance. The Bianconeri have already added several important players to strengthen their options, signalling a clear intent to compete at the highest level once again.

There is a renewed sense of purpose within the club, with quality individuals across various positions. As preparations continue ahead of the new campaign, Igor Tudor has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the team is physically and tactically ready. While some players are expected to depart, Juventus are also working to secure further reinforcements.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Vignola Identifies Key Midfield Requirement

Ensuring the right profiles are added to the squad remains essential if Juventus are to avoid a disappointing season. Failure to address their most pressing needs could result in inconsistency on the pitch, something the club is keen to prevent. Vignola believes he knows what is currently missing in the group and has pointed to midfield as the area requiring urgent attention.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, he stated:

“We need a key player in midfield, capable of providing balance and acting as a key player in building play. While our most important signing will be Bremer in the back, he was a significant absence for us last season. On the wings, thinking about it, Tudor could come up with something. But this team definitely needs some work.”

Transfer Window Seen as Crucial to Season Outlook

The coming weeks will be critical for Juventus as they continue to shape the final version of their squad. With Tudor at the helm and the club working to bring in the right reinforcements, there is cautious optimism. However, much will depend on how effectively the club addresses the gaps highlighted by experienced voices such as Vignola.

A complete and well-balanced squad is essential, and if Juventus fall short in this transfer window, they may find themselves once again struggling to meet expectations.