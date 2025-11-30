Juventus have been told to act swiftly and decisively to find an agreement with Kenan Yildiz and his entourage as soon as possible; otherwise, they could face serious repercussions.

The young Turk has been enjoying a meteoric rise to stardom since joining the club in the summer of 2022.

He initially started out as a member of the Primavera squad, but it only took him a year to become a member of the first team after burning the steps.

Juventus & Kenan Yildiz have been negotiating a new deal

Yildiz has now cemented himself as the biggest attraction at Juventus. However, his current salary of €1.7 million per season doesn’t truly reflect his immense status at the club.

Therefore, both parties are keen to rectify the situation, but signing a new and improved contract that would tie the player to the club for years to come.

However, the negotiations haven’t been completely straightforward, as the two sides still have a gap to bridge.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

But according to Sportitalia journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus must accelerate their efforts on this front to avoid an undesirable situation.

The club insider reveals that the Bianconeri are willing to offer the 20-year-old a contract worth €5 million per year.

Nevertheless, this figure might no longer be sufficient to convince the player and his representatives, especially following his recent exploits.

Why Juventus must act quickly to secure an agreement with Yildiz

Yildiz has once again proved decisive for Luciano Spalletti’s team this week. On Tuesday, his introduction after half-time sparked a comeback against Bodo/Glimt, helping the Bianconeri secure a crucial win in the Champions League stage

The young forward was at it again on Saturday, bagging a wonderful brace that turned the game upside-down against Cagliari.

Therefore, Albanese warns that Yildiz’s salary request could soar if he continues to deliver such scintillating displays. And with a host of rich Premier League giants lurking in the shadows, Juventus risk getting splashed out of the water.

So even though both parties intend to stick together, finding a swift accord should be the top priority for Damien Comolli and his collaborators over the next few weeks.