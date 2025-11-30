Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti will have to come up with a new solution in attack, as Dusan Vlahovic could be out for a while.

The Italian tactician had been heavily relying on the Serbian bomber since his arrival at the club, starting him on five out of six occasions.

However, the 25-year-old picked up what appears to be a serious injury during the 2-1 win over Cagliari on Saturday evening.

Juventus dealt major Dusan Vlahovic blow

Following his injury in the first half, Vlahovic was replaced by Jonathan David, who endured a rough night, culminating in boos and jeers from his own supporters at the Allianz Stadium.

Moreover, Lois Openda didn’t fare much better in his late cameo. The two struggling summer signings were both on target in midweek against Bodo/Glimt, but they have only scored three goals between them since arriving in Turin.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, Spalletti has been given a major selection dilemma. Interestingly, former Juventus midfielder Hernanes suggested that the manager should snub both the Canadian and Belgian strikers, and field Kenan Yildiz as a false 9.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Spalletti could do quite the opposite, but launching an attacking trident that features all three players.

Spalletti could field David, Openda & Yildiz in one lineup

As the source explains, the 66-year-old views Openda as a centre-forward who knows how to attack the space. On the other hand, David can operate as a second striker, as he’s capable of linking the lines.

Moreover, Spalletti could seize the opportunity to launch Yildiz in a more central role, where he can pull the strings and act as a traditional Serie A number 10, commonly known as a Trequartista.

In this case, Francisco Coneicao could pay the ultimate price, but he would still find space, reassures Albanese.

It remains to be seen if Spalletti will truly launch this ultra-attacking trident or maintain the 3-4-2-1 system for the time being.