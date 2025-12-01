Juventus are expected to welcome Gleison Bremer back to the fold in the coming days, but his return to action could be slightly postponed.

The Brazilian had overcome his ACL-tear nightmare to make his return to action in the summer. However, he ended up suffering another setback in September when he hurt his meniscus, which required surgical intervention.

The 28-year-old had been targeting a return to action in the big showdown against Napoli on December 7, but this scenario now appears unlikely.

Juventus making plans for Bremer return

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Bremer’s return to the squad is expected to be delayed at Luciano Spalletti’s request.

The Juventus manager has made it clear that he doesn’t intend to take any risks, perhaps learning from Dusan Vlahovic’s case, when the warning signs weren’t heeded, and the striker ended up suffering a serious injury.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

At this stage, the 66-year-old feels he has found the right balance at the back with Pierre Kalulu, Lloyd Kelly and Teun Koopmeiners. Therefore, there’s no reason to rush Bremer back into action.

The former Torino defender will be closely monitored on the training ground throughout the week before making a final decision on his availability before the weekend trip to Naples.

Bremer to make his return in the Champions League

In the meantime, the Turin-based newspaper believes that the centre-back will most likely make his return in the Champions League contest against Pafos next week.

He could be given a brief cameo late in the match, allowing him to gradually rediscover his optimal form before being reintroduced to the starting lineup.

Bremer is widely considered one of the finest defenders in Serie A, if not the very best. Therefore, his starting role at Juventus has never been in question.

Moreover, the source claims that the Brazilian’s return could finally allow Spalletti to shift to a four-man backline.