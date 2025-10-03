Former striker Alessandro Matri believes there is little to separate Juventus and AC Milan as the two clubs prepare to meet in Serie A this weekend. Juventus may be winless in their last four matches, though they have not suffered defeat in that run, while AC Milan arrive in strong form, having secured four consecutive league victories under Max Allegri.

Without European commitments, Milan has been able to focus fully on their domestic campaign, strengthening their case as a serious contender for the Scudetto this season. Their supporters are increasingly hopeful that this could be a defining year, and the clash against Juventus offers another opportunity to demonstrate their credentials.

Matri’s Assessment of Both Sides

Speaking via Tuttojuve, Matri commented, “It’s a tight match, even though Milan are coming off five straight wins and Juventus have drawn four. These are two teams that have strengthened over the summer and are doing well, even though the Rossoneri have found their feet more quickly. I think they have a good idea of how to play, and against Napoli, who were down to ten men, they showed defensive solidity and the ability to struggle. The Bianconeri, on the other hand, are struggling a bit more because they’re conceding a few too many goals, and there’s still no established hierarchy for the center-forward role.”

Matri’s words highlight the strengths and weaknesses of both sides. While Milan appear to have settled more quickly into a rhythm, Juventus continue to face challenges in certain areas, particularly in attack and defensive stability.

Max Allegri (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Importance of the Fixture

Both clubs have begun the season positively, but for Juventus, victory in this fixture could prove especially significant. Returning to winning ways against one of their fiercest rivals would provide a much-needed confidence boost and help maintain momentum in the title race.

Milan, meanwhile, will look to build on their excellent start, knowing that consistency is key to sustaining a Scudetto challenge. With their attacking efficiency and defensive improvement, they will aim to exploit any gaps Juventus may leave.

This encounter promises to be closely contested, with little separating the two sides. For Juventus, finding their best form will be crucial to avoiding defeat, while Milan will view the game as an opportunity to confirm their strong position at the top of the league.