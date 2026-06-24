Algeria vs Austria | Group J, Matchday 17 | Saturday, 27 June 2026 | 21:00 local (02:00 BST, 28 June) | Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Group J standings: Argentina 6pts | Austria 3pts | Algeria 3pts | Jordan 0pts

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / BBC

What’s At Stake

Both Algeria and Austria arrive at Matchday 17 level on three points, separated only by goal difference, with Algeria sitting third on -2 and Austria second on 0. A win for either side almost certainly secures a place in the knockout rounds, while a draw may be enough depending on what Argentina do to Jordan in the group’s other fixture. Defeat, particularly a heavy one, could send either team home, making this a straight shootout for second place in Group J.

Verdict

Austria’s superior squad depth and the quality of players such as Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, and David Alaba give them the edge in what is essentially a winner-takes-all contest at Arrowhead Stadium. Algeria vs Austria betting odds of 15/8 for an Austria win represent a fair price given they have won three of their last four matches and arrive in stronger form heading into a fixture with real knockout stakes.

Algeria vs Austria Match Preview

Algeria’s Algeria vs Austria prediction hinges largely on whether Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura can supply enough creative spark to trouble an Austria side built on a well-organised, high-energy press. Algeria bounced back well from their opening 3-0 defeat to Argentina, beating Jordan 2-1 on Matchday 2, but the goal difference deficit means they likely need all three points here. Anything less may not be enough.

Austria, meanwhile, arrive on the back of a 2-0 loss to Argentina that flattered neither side and offered a reality check after their composed 3-1 victory over Jordan in their opener. Stefan Helm’s squad is packed with Bundesliga experience and physical intensity. They pressed effectively against Jordan and will look to impose a similar tempo at Arrowhead Stadium, where the conditions should suit their direct style.

The group context gives this match an intensity beyond a routine Matchday 3 fixture. With Argentina already through and Jordan eliminated, Algeria and Austria know the maths: win and advance, lose and go home. That binary clarity tends to sharpen European sides, who historically thrive in knockout-style pressure. Algeria’s tournament history, reaching the Round of 16 in 2014 in their last appearance, will provide motivation, but Austria have the individual quality to edge it.

Team Form

Algeria – Last 5 Results

Jordan (A): Won 2-1 (World Cup)

Argentina (A): Lost 0-3 (World Cup)

Bolivia (N): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Netherlands (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Uruguay (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Algeria’s two competitive results at this tournament paint a clear picture: they are capable of beating sides at their level but were comfortably outclassed by Argentina. The 2-1 win over Jordan was hard-fought, with Amine Gouiri and Nadhir Benbouali each finding the net, but Algeria have scored only twice in two World Cup appearances and will need more from their attack here.

Austria – Last 5 Results

Argentina (A): Lost 0-2 (World Cup)

Jordan (H): Won 3-1 (World Cup)

Tunisia (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

South Korea (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Ghana (H): Won 5-1 (Friendly)

Austria’s form across their last five is solid. Outside of the Argentina result, they have won four consecutive matches, including a convincing 3-1 against Jordan and a 5-1 friendly demolition of Ghana. Marko Arnautovic and Romano Schmid have both scored in the tournament, and the squad’s blend of Bundesliga regulars and Champions League-level players gives them a physical and technical advantage over most of their Group J rivals.

Algeria vs Austria Head-to-Head

The Algeria vs Austria head to head record is remarkably sparse. The two sides have met only once competitively: at the 1982 World Cup, where Austria beat Algeria 2-0. That match is a slender historical thread and tells us little about the current balance of power between two squads that have transformed significantly over the decades. Algeria will be looking to level the all-time record and end a 44-year wait for a win over Austria, but the precedent from their only meeting does at least favour the European side.

Team News

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic has a fully fit and experienced squad available at Arrowhead Stadium. Riyad Mahrez, Algeria’s second most-capped player with 114 caps, remains the focal creative threat alongside Mohamed Amoura, who has been in strong scoring form. The midfield options are deep, with Farès Chaïbi, Hicham Boudaoui, Ibrahim Maza, and Nabil Bentaleb all competing for starts. Ramy Bensebaini at Borussia Dortmund and Rayan Ait-Nouri at Manchester City provide genuine quality in wide defensive positions.

Austria manager S. Helm has an equally well-stocked squad. David Alaba captains the side from defence, bringing Real Madrid experience to a backline that conceded three against Argentina but has otherwise been relatively secure. Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer, both at Bundesliga clubs, are expected to anchor the midfield. Marko Arnautovic, Austria’s all-time top scorer with 47 international goals in 133 caps, leads the attack and will be a constant aerial threat for Algeria’s defence.

Neither side has confirmed major injury concerns ahead of this fixture. Austria’s 0-2 defeat to Argentina was workmanlike rather than damaging in terms of personnel, and there are no reported suspensions for either team going into the match.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Mohamed Amine Tougai, Ramy Bensebaini; Farès Chaïbi, Hicham Boudaoui, Ibrahim Maza; Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Amoura, Amine Gouiri

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene; Konrad Laimer, Nicolas Seiwald; Patrick Wimmer, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid; Marko Arnautovic

Predicted XIs – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Algeria’s midfield trio and Austria’s press-oriented engine room is where this match is likely to be decided. Konrad Laimer and Nicolas Seiwald are relentless in their energy and ball-recovery, and they will target Algeria’s midfield, particularly the space around Ibrahim Maza, whose 16 caps suggest he is still building tournament-level experience. If Algeria can protect Maza with Boudaoui’s physicality and allow Chaïbi to push forward, they have the creative tools to cause problems. But if Austria win the midfield battle early, their direct delivery to Arnautovic could prove decisive against an Algeria backline that conceded three to Argentina.

Best Bets

Algeria vs Austria Best Bets

Main Pick: Austria to Win @ 15/8

Austria carry more Bundesliga and European-level quality through the spine of the side. Their 3-1 win over Jordan and back-to-back pre-tournament victories show a team in decent working order. Algeria have scored just twice in two World Cup matches, and against a team as organised and physically imposing as Austria, a single goal may not be enough. Austria to win at 15/8 is the pick.

Goals Market: Over 2 Goals @ 1/1

Both sides need the win, which removes the incentive for either to play defensively. Algeria’s qualifying record of 16 goals in six games points to an attacking intent, while Austria scored three against Jordan and five in a friendly against Ghana. With each team chasing all three points, goals look likely. Over 2 goals at evens is a fair reflection of that attacking intent from both camps.

Scorer Market: Marko Arnautovic Anytime Scorer

Arnautovic has scored in this World Cup already and leads Austria’s scoring charts with 47 international goals in 133 caps. He is the focal point of Austria’s attack and a guaranteed starter. As Algeria’s defence looks to contain the width of Wimmer and Schmid, Arnautovic’s physicality in the box could prove hard to manage. His Algeria vs Austria picks profile as a strong anytime scorer option at the best available price.

Bet Builder / Acca Suggestion: Austria to win and Over 2 Goals

Combining Austria to win with over 2 goals reflects a match where both sides are forced to attack. Algeria’s negative goal difference compared to Austria’s neutral standing means they must score, which opens space for Austria on the counter. This Algeria vs Austria bet builder combination suits the high-stakes, open nature of the fixture.

Odds Across Operators

The following Algeria vs Austria odds are the best available prices from leading operators as of 24 June 2026.

Algeria Win – 3/1

Draw – 5/4

Austria Win – 15/8

Over 2 Goals – 1/1

Under 2 Goals – 10/11

Austria are the marginal favourites for this Algeria vs Austria fixture at 15/8, with Algeria available at 3/1 and the draw priced at 5/4. The market reflects how evenly matched these sides are on points and current form, though Austria’s squad quality marginally justifies their favouritism.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

Algeria vs Austria is broadcast live in the UK on BBC and ITV, with coverage also available via BBC iPlayer. Kickoff is at 02:00 BST on Sunday 28 June. International viewers can follow via SBS and Optus Sport in Australia, NOS in the Netherlands, RTVE and TVE in Spain, ARD, ZDF, and MagentaTV in Germany, and Fox and Telemundo in the USA.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Algeria vs Austria through a UK-licensed operator, follow these steps:

Choose a UK-licensed, Gambling Commission-regulated sportsbook offering the best available price on your selection. Register or log in to your account. Complete identity verification if prompted, in line with UK KYC requirements. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Locate the Algeria vs Austria match within Group J fixtures. Select your market – match result, goals, or bet builder – and confirm the odds. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Check your bet slip for accuracy and submit. We recommend staking only what you can afford to lose.

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