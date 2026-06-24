Saturday 27 June 2026 | Kick-off: 17:00 local (22:00 BST) | Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group L, Matchday 3 | TV: ITV / ITVX

Group L standings heading in: England 4pts, Ghana 4pts, Croatia 3pts, Panama 0pts.

What’s At Stake

Croatia must win to be certain of reaching the last 16, while Ghana need only a draw to guarantee their progress from Group L. With England already on four points, Zlatko Dalic’s side cannot afford to play conservatively: only a victory gives Croatia full control of their fate. Carlos Queiroz’s Ghana, meanwhile, sit second on four points and know that a draw in Philadelphia almost certainly sees them through to the knockout stages for only the second time in their World Cup history, after their famous quarter-final run in 2010.

Verdict

Croatia win is the call in what should be a tightly contested group decider, with Dalic’s side carrying the greater attacking firepower and the desperation of a team that cannot settle for less than three points. At 4/5, the Croatia win is a short price that reflects their quality on paper, but the goals market is arguably the sharper angle: under 2.5 goals at 4/6 suits a Ghana side that has conceded zero goals in two matches and arrives with no need to chase the game.

Croatia vs Ghana Match Preview

Croatia arrive at Lincoln Financial Field in the more precarious position. Dalic’s side took a heavy 4-2 defeat against England on Matchday 1 before steadying with a narrow 1-0 win over Panama, leaving them one point behind Ghana ahead of the group finale. Three points are essential: a draw could eliminate them if results elsewhere go against them, so Croatia will approach this fixture with genuine attacking intent rather than the pragmatism they have shown in previous tournament campaigns.

Ghana head into the fixture with a composure that belies their underdog status in this group. Back-to-back clean sheets at this tournament, including a goalless draw against England, underline how well-organised Queiroz has made them defensively. Jordan Ayew leads the attack at 34 years old and brings 120 caps of international experience to the dressing room, while Thomas Partey marshals midfield and provides a physical and technical barrier that Croatia will need to find a way around.

The narrative thread running through this fixture is Croatia’s generation-defining captain, Luka Modric. At 40 years old and now at AC Milan, Modric plays at his fifth World Cup and is central to everything Croatia do in midfield. He will need to be at his best to unlock a Ghana backline that has not conceded a single goal in Philadelphia or Toronto so far. The outcome may well hinge on whether Croatia’s experience and technical quality can finally break down one of the tournament’s most resolute defences.

Team Form

Croatia – last five matches:

– Panama (A): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– England (A): Lost 2-4 (FIFA World Cup)

– Slovenia (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

– Belgium (H): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

– Brazil (N): Lost 1-3 (Friendly)

Croatia’s tournament form is a tale of two performances. The collapse against England exposed defensive frailty at the highest level, with four goals conceded in a single game. The response against Panama was more controlled, though the 1-0 margin flattered a Croatia side that did not create abundantly. Their qualifying campaign, however, was impressive: seven wins and one draw in eight games, scoring 26 goals against four conceded, which demonstrated the attacking depth Dalic can call upon when fully motivated.

Ghana – last five matches:

– England (A): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Panama (H): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Wales (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

– Mexico (A): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

– Germany (A): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Ghana’s tournament performances have been disciplined and tactically sharp under Queiroz. The goalless draw against England was a notable result, demonstrating defensive organisation well beyond what was expected of them. The qualifying campaign reinforced the same picture: five wins and one draw across six games, scoring 16 and conceding just one. That said, the pre-tournament losses to Mexico and Germany hint at vulnerabilities when facing opponents with greater technical quality over the full ninety minutes.

Team News

Croatia have named a strong 26-man squad for the tournament and have no significant injury concerns flagged heading into Matchday 3. Dalic has the luxury of a largely fit group, with Modric (Milan), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City) and Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) all available to provide midfield depth and experience. Andrej Kramaric leads the attacking line with 36 international goals to his name and has been the team’s primary scorer in recent matches. Ivan Perisic brings wide threat and experience at 37 years old despite his PSV Eindhoven base.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) anchors the defence and remains one of Croatia’s most important players, offering pace and composure in equal measure. Dominik Livakovic continues as first-choice goalkeeper and was key to Croatia’s deep run at the 2022 World Cup. Scorers so far in this tournament include Ante Budimir, Martin Baturina and Petar Musa, reflecting the squad’s attacking variety.

Ghana’s preparation has been focused on maintaining the defensive structure that has kept two consecutive clean sheets. Lawrence Ati-Zigi retains his place in goal. Thomas Partey (Villarreal) is central to everything Ghana do and his fitness will be critical. Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City) provides pace and energy in midfield, while forward options include Ernest Nuamah (Lyon), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta) and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao). Caleb Yirenkyi has scored Ghana’s only goal of the tournament so far.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (Croatia, 4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Gvardiol, Caleta-Car, Sutalo; Kovacic, Modric (c), M. Pasalic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic

Predicted XI (Ghana, 4-1-4-1): Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Opoku, Mumin, Baba; Partey; Semenyo, Owusu, Yirenkyi, Nuamah; J. Ayew (c)

Predicted XIs based on available squad information. Starting elevens subject to confirmation.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle of this fixture is Modric and Kovacic attempting to break lines against Thomas Partey’s defensive screen. Partey, who has contributed 15 international goals from midfield across 57 caps, has the physical presence and reading of the game to disrupt Croatia’s rhythm at source. Croatia’s 3-1 qualifying win over Montenegro and their 5-1 defeat of Czech Republic suggest they are capable of unlocking deep defences with quick passing through the lines. If Partey can restrict the space between Ghana’s lines, Croatia may be forced wide, where Perisic’s experience and crossing ability become the most likely source of a breakthrough against a Ghana backline that has yet to concede at this tournament.

Best Bets

Croatia Win @ 4/5

Croatia need three points to be certain of qualification and cannot play for a draw. Ghana, despite their excellent defensive record, are set up to contain rather than dominate, and a motivated Croatia side with Modric, Kovacic and Kramaric available is a genuine quality step above Panama. The combination of Croatia’s attacking depth, seven qualifying wins and the structural imperative to go all out should be enough to edge a tight match.

Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/6

Ghana have not conceded in either of their two World Cup matches and finished qualifying conceding just one goal across six games. Croatia’s defence, while leaky against England, was solid enough to keep a clean sheet against Panama. A match where Croatia push but Ghana absorb and potentially hit on the counter points strongly to a low-scoring affair. The under 2.5 goals line at 4/6 represents fair value given both sides’ defensive records in this tournament.

Andrej Kramaric Anytime Scorer

Kramaric is Croatia’s most prolific recent scorer and leads their attack in a game they must win. With 36 international goals to his name and having been among their most active forwards throughout qualifying, Kramaric is the obvious focal point when Croatia need a goal. He scored against Croatia’s qualifying opponents on multiple occasions and is the natural candidate to deliver when the pressure is highest.

Croatia/Croatia Half-Time/Full-Time

Croatia’s need for a win means Dalic is unlikely to sit back at any stage. Against Panama, they led from an early period and controlled the second half. If Croatia take a first-half lead, a well-drilled Ghana side focused on qualification security may have little incentive to push forward and expose themselves, making a Croatia lead at both half-time and full-time a plausible outcome at an enhanced price.

Odds Across Operators

Best available prices for Croatia vs Ghana at leading operators are shown below. Croatia are odds-on favourites, with Ghana available at longer odds to cause what would be a notable upset given their qualification situation.

Croatia Win: 4/5

Draw: 5/2

Ghana Win: 9/2

Over 2.5 Goals: 5/4

Under 2.5 Goals: 4/6

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Croatia vs Ghana

Croatia vs Ghana kicks off at 22:00 BST on Saturday 27 June 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The match is broadcast live in the UK on ITV and ITVX, with free-to-air coverage and the ITVX streaming platform available to UK viewers. Coverage is expected to begin before kick-off with build-up, analysis and team news.

How to Bet on Croatia vs Ghana

New to betting on World Cup fixtures? Here is a quick guide to getting started at any leading UK operator.

Open an account at a licensed UK betting operator (regulated by the Gambling Commission). Complete identity verification as required under UK regulations. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football section and locate FIFA World Cup 2026. Find Croatia vs Ghana under Group L or the 27 June fixture list. Select your market (match result, goals, anytime scorer, bet builder, etc.). Enter your stake and review your potential returns before confirming. Check the best available price across operators before placing, as odds on Croatia vs Ghana can vary between books.

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