Chelsea have submitted a €30 million bid, bonuses included, for Andrea Cambiaso, but Juventus are rejecting the offer and holding out for a minimum of €35 million, according to Get Football News Italy, citing Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo.

The Bianconeri have clear incentive to push the valuation as high as possible. Cambiaso, 26, is contracted until June 2029 and carries a low book value after joining permanently from Genoa in 2023, meaning a sale in the €35m–€40m range would generate a significant capital gain – an important consideration in a season without Champions League revenue. His 2025-26 campaign produced three goals and five assists across 47 appearances, numbers that do not fully capture the positional versatility Luciano Spalletti has drawn from him at left-back, right-back, and occasionally left wing.

Juventus Hold the Cards

The Bianconeri are well aware that Chelsea are considered favourites to sign Cambiaso, yet that status has not softened their negotiating stance. The club knows the Blues are not the only interested party – Barcelona and Inter have both been linked over the past twelve months, and Juventus are content to let that competition do its work on Chelsea’s ceiling.

On Chelsea’s side, the urgency is real. Enzo Maresca’s squad needs a replacement for Marc Cucurella, and Chelsea’s interest in Cambiaso stretches back to their initial enquiry earlier this window. One route being explored to bridge the valuation gap is a player-plus-cash package involving Nicolas Jackson, though no structured proposal along those lines has been formally tabled.

Deadline Pressure on Both Sides

Juventus want at least one substantial sale completed before the end of June to register the capital gain within this financial year, making Cambiaso’s dossier a priority at the Continassa. Unless Chelsea close the €5 million gap – or reshape their offer around a player exchange – Juve will simply wait to see whether a rival suitor meets their terms first.